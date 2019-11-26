Wisconsin basketball: Badgers ice cold in 59-50 loss to New Mexico in New York

NEW YORK — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team exited November last season with four victories away from home.

That number this season? Zero.

The Badgers will head to the second month of the 2019-20 campaign with a pretty empty résumé after dropping a 59-50 decision to New Mexico in the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Nate Reuvers scored 16 points before fouling out late in the game to lead UW, which fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in neutral-site games.

A day after going 7 of 27 from 3-point range with 15 turnovers in a semifinal loss to Richmond, that trend continued against the Lobos (6-2).

UW went 2 of 26 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 turnovers.

After D’Mitrik Trice (11 points) made a 3-pointer to start the game, the Badgers missed their next 13 attempts. After senior guard Brevin Pritzl ended that drought, UW missed its final 11 tries from beyond the arc.

JaQuan Lyle scored 14 points to lead four scorers in double figures for New Mexico.