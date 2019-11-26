Wisconsin basketball: Badgers ice cold in 59-50 loss to New Mexico in New York

NEW YORK — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team exited November last season with four victories away from home.
That number this season? Zero.
The Badgers will head to the second month of the 2019-20 campaign with a pretty empty résumé after dropping a 59-50 decision to New Mexico in the consolation game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Nate Reuvers scored 16 points before fouling out late in the game to lead UW, which fell to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in neutral-site games.
A day after going 7 of 27 from 3-point range with 15 turnovers in a semifinal loss to Richmond, that trend continued against the Lobos (6-2).
UW went 2 of 26 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 turnovers.
After D’Mitrik Trice (11 points) made a 3-pointer to start the game, the Badgers missed their next 13 attempts. After senior guard Brevin Pritzl ended that drought, UW missed its final 11 tries from beyond the arc.
JaQuan Lyle scored 14 points to lead four scorers in double figures for New Mexico.
A year ago, UW went 4-1 in road and neutral-site games in November to build a strong NCAA tournament résumé. This team has plenty of work to do in December and beyond.
The Badgers finally got their slumping offense going for a bit in the second half Tuesday, scoring 14 points over a span of six possessions, and pulled within 42-39 on a mid-range jumper by Reuvers.
UW, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second half, was within 48-45 after a jumper by Kobe King with 5:32 remaining.
But the Badgers followed that basket with four consecutive empty possessions.
They had a chance to make it a one-possession game with Pritzl at the free throw line, but he missed the second attempt and New Mexico’s Zane Martin scored in transition on the other end to make it 54-48 with 1:33 remaining.
From there, it was more missed 3-pointers by the Badgers down the stretch.
New Mexico used a 14-2 run after the midway point of the first half to build a 29-20 halftime lead.
UW not only had 10 turnovers in 30 possessions by halftime, it missed seven of its eight attempts from 3-point range.
The Badgers went over 8 minutes without a field goal as they watched a 14-13 lead turn into a 27-16 deficit.