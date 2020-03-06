WIAA boys basketball: Prairie's defense steps up against Racine Lutheran WITH VIDEO

WIND POINT — Kids say the darnedest things, Jason Atanasoff has observed over the years. Regrettably, he adds, they often don't say much on a basketball court.
"You get them in the locker room together and they can't shut up," the Prairie School boys coach said. "You get them on a basketball court and they're just not loud."
And so Atanasoff did something about it during practice. And then he saw his active, loud, communicative team hold off a hard-charging Racine Lutheran 61-54 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Friday night in Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
The Hawks (14-9) will play Brookfield Academy (16-7) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brookfield for the regional championship. The Blue Knights advanced with an 86-68 victory over Milwaukee Heritage Christian.
In an effort to do something about the communication between his players, Atanasoff made them pay a price during practice. As junior forward Antuan Nesbitt explained, "We had to talk or we'd be running. He drilled in our heads to talk every time we switched."
And that was most instrumental in the Hawks winning this game after the two teams split during the regular season (each team scored a total of 130 points in the two games).
Throughout the game, Atanasoff switched off Nesbitt, Jacob Fallico, KJ Williams, Kody Krekling and Asanjai Hunter on Lutheran star guards Jackson Woodward and Brady Wilks. Woodward and Wilks had combined for 74 points against Prairie during the regular season — 57% of the Crusaders' total.
Woodward erupted for 16 of his 20 points in the second half, but was just 6 for 17 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range. Wilks had a rougher time, going 3 for 18 from the floor, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc, and finishing with 11 points.
"I think our guys looked forward to that challenge," Atanasoff said of his defensive assignments. "We played them here two weeks ago (Prairie won 72-67 Feb. 18) and we just kind of assigned Kody and Asanjai those two and it was exhausting.
"And so I think having the five guys rotate, getting quick blows a minute or two at a time and getting to switch off really paid off because we had fresher legs on those two. I think they liked that more than just two guys being challenged."
They sure acted as if they did by their consistent communication.
"When we played them both times (during the regular season), we didn't talk as much on defense," said Nesbitt, who led Prairie with a near triple-double of 21 points (on 8 for 11 shooting), 12 rebounds and nine assists. "This time, whatever defense we came out on, we talked and played more as a team.
"Talking was the key. We practice a lot on switching against Brady and Jackson, two good players."
Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen, whose team was 18 for 58 from the floor, including 7 for 26 from 3-point range, certainly noticed that energy on defense.
"They were a lot better defensively tonight and that was our biggest problem," Christensen said. "We couldn't get anything going against them, basically, until the second half.
"In this game you need to play great defense and you need to make shots and then you can be successful. And we didn't do any of that in the first half."
Lutheran (9-15) fell into a 10-0 hole with 13:13 left in the first half and scrambled to get back into the game the rest of the way. Krekling scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Nesbitt had 10 as the Hawks took a 29-16 halftime lead.
In the second half, Woodward started to find the range and Nathan Zawicki, who scored 16 points, connected on a couple of 3-pointers to keep Lutheran in the game. Scooter Molbeck also seemed more energized in the second half, coming up with loose balls and scoring all seven of his points.
"He was aggressive," Christensen said of Molbeck. "He was taking the ball to the basket and we've been telling him that all year. He was much more aggressive in the second half. He took it right at them and made plays."
Woodward made it interesting with 1:11 to play when his two free throws pulled the Crusaders to within 55-51. But a Fallico free throw, a breakaway basket by Krekling and a combined three free throws by Williams and Ashe Oglesby allowed the Hawks to pull away.
"They're a good team and they don't give up," Nesbitt said of Lutheran. "They play hard from the tipoff to the end of the game."
Oglesby, a freshman, added 10 points for Prairie.