WIAA boys basketball: Prairie advances to fifth straight sectional

The Prairie School boys basketball team is heading back to familiar territory.

Northern Michigan recruit Antuan Nesbitt paced a dominating effort as the Hawks defeated Williams Bay 76-43 in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship Saturday night at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.

It is the fifth consecutive sectional appearance for Prairie (21-3), which finished the regular season ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll. The Hawks will play in a sectional semifinal Thursday at a site to be determined,

Nesbitt, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, went 11 for 13 from the floor and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Ashe Oglesby added 17 points, and Kody Krekling 15. Asanjai Hunter and KJ Williams, "were spectacular on the defensive end," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.

“It was quite an accomplishment for our young men — five regional titles in a row is pretty special,: Atansasoff added. "That’s a testament to their hard work and buy in. I also have to give a ton of credit to our assistant coaches. They are incredibly good at what they do and are a huge reason for our success, I am truly spoiled to have them.

"I can assure you, while tonight was a special night, this group has larger goals in mind. There will be four of the top 10 ranked teams in our sectional and that’s just the way we like it. We want to play the best.”

