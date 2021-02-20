WIAA boys basketball: Burlington holds off Westosha Central

The Burlington High School boys basketball team passed a stiff test Saturday night.

JR Lukenbill scored 16 points and Joey Berezowitz added 15 in the Demons' 59-53 WIAA Division 1 regional championship victory over Westosha Central in Paddock Lake. Westosha Central won the Southern Lakes Conference championship with a 13-1 record. Burlington was third with a 10-3 mark.

The two teams split during the regular season. Westosha Central (16-6) won 66-58 Dec. 15 in Paddock Lake while Burlington (19-6) won the rematch 61-44 Jan. 22 in Burlington.

Jack Rose, Westosha Central's 6-foot-4 junior guard, scored 27 points — matching what we had in the Falcons' victory over Burlington in December. He made four 3-pointers and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line.

But Westosha Central couldn't match the balanced scoring of Burlington, which featured four players scoring in double figures. In addition to Lukenbill and Berezowitz, Ethan Safar scored 14 points and Dane Kornely had nine.

Burlington, which advances to the sectional for the first time since 2016, plays a semifinal Thursday at a site to be determined.

