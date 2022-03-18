Watch now: Racine's Tyrese Hunter makes seven 3s in his first NCAA Tournament appearance

MILWAUKEE — On the biggest stage of his young life, just a few miles from his proving grounds, Tyrese Hunter hit seven 3-point baskets.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Iowa State University freshman Tyrese Hunter led the 11th-seeded Cyclones with 23 of his team's 59 points on the way to upsetting No. 6 seed LSU 59-54 Friday.
In the audience was his grandmother, the first time Annie has seen Hunter play in years,
The Des Moines Register reported. Annie helped raise Hunter after both of his parents died.
Hunter, a Racine native and 2021 St. Catherine's High School graduate,
won the WIAA Division 3 state championship with the Angels in his senior year. Now as a young core player with Iowa State, on a team coached by former Catholic Central coach T.J. Otzelberger, Hunter rose above in the Fiserv Forum.
Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill celebrate during the second half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against LSU Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Upon hitting his sixth 3, from way beyond the arc to give his team a two-possession lead with under 2 minutes left, Hunter didn't stop to celebrate. He slid back into defense, helping the Cyclones end the Tigers' season.
With just 20 seconds left and the game in the balance — with the Cyclones up by just two — he sized up from downtown, dribbled between his legs a few times and
hit his seventh, again from beyond NBA distance, to seal the game.
Before Friday night, Hunter had never made more than three 3s in a college game and only twice had five steals in a game. Friday night, he
became the second man ever — behind only two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry — to have seven 3s and five steals in an NCAA Tournament game, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The 23 points was also a college career high for the 18-year-old.
"Tyrese Hunter is a badddd man,"
tweeted Kamari McGee, who won the 2021 state championship with Hunter and now also plays Division I NCAA basketball with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Iowa State will either play No. 14 Colgate or No. 3 Wisconsin in the second round of the tournament Sunday, depending on who wins Colgate's and Wisconsin's matchup Friday night.
Hunter sounds ready to take on Wisconsin in round two. Chris Williams, publisher of
CycloneFanatic.com, reported after the game that another reporter asked Hunter “Did Wisconsin recruit you?” to which Hunter replied “No sir.”
During the
postgame press conference, Otzelberger said of Hunter "I'm proud of the time he puts in every day, he's a tremendous worker, he's got terrific character. He's put a lot into that shot. For that to show up tonight, on the big stage, at home for him, is really special. We wanted the ball in his hands late."
