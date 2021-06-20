Watch Now: Racine's Rae Lin D'Alie headed for Olympics

ROCHESTER — On the evening of June 5, Rae Lin D’Alie sat in silence in her hotel room in Debrecen, Hungary and made a promise to herself that she was determined to keep. Actually, she made that promise repeatedly.
The Racine native was leading Italy in the FIBA 3x3 Basketball Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament the following day. If her team could get past Netherlands and Hungary, it would claim the final berth in the debut of FIBA 3x3 Basketball at the Olympics, to be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.
So what if D’Alie stands only 5-foot-4? And so what if she turns 34 on Oct. 31?
Doubting this little fireball is never a safe bet.
Fifteen years ago, she carried the Waterford High School girls basketball team to the WIAA Division 1 championship game. In 2010, she left the University of Wisconsin as the Badgers’ career leader in games played.
And she still plays at highest level, being named MVP of the 2018 World Cup after scoring 52 points in the tournament. She’s also ranked seventh in the most recent 3x3 Individual World Rankings.
D’Alie had no question in her mind that she would earn the right to play for an Olympic gold medal and that’s how this born-again Christian framed her words that night.
“For two hours straight, I said, ‘I am an Olympic athlete, I am an Olympic athlete,’ “ said D’Alie, who has a dual citizenship in Italy after representing that country for 10 years. “I was repeating it to myself because I was really believing that we could do it, but that it was going to take a lot of faith and trust and hard work.’
When D’Alie awoke the following morning, she was feeling a certain something. Call it a burst of energy.
“It was a really cool day,” she said. “I just remember getting up and really believing we were going to make the Olympics.”
And then she personally made it happen.
First came a 16-11 semifinal victory over Netherlands, when D’Alie scored half of her team’s points.
And then maybe some divine intervention entered the picture. D’Alie started 0 for 9 from the floor in the showdown against Hungary, which could have eroded her confidence and scuttled her Olympic dreams.
With such a dismal shooting performance in that pivotal game, was she truly an Olympic athlete?
As a matter of face, yes she was.
With 26 seconds remaining and Italy leading 12-11, Hungary’s Cyesha Goree drove inside and made a difficult turnaround jumper to tie the score.
No worries. Even though D’Alie had connected on just one of 13 shots against Hungary at that point, she took the ball and confidently swished an 18-footer from the right wing with three seconds remaining to punch Italy’s ticket to the Olympics.
“I was completely in the moment,” D’Alie said. “I wasn’t thinking about the past or the future. I was thinking, ‘There’s a jump shot.’ So I took the jump shot and it went in because of a lot of factors and I think one of the factors was believing that we were going to go to Tokyo. And then it happened.”
Indeed, the lady affectionately known as “Rae Rae” is an Olympic athlete.
Some 8,000 miles away in Galena, Ill., Anthony D’Alie, Rae Lin’s father, had stepped away from a round of golf with three friends to take this all in.
“I told them, ‘I can’t play the next couple of holes. I have to sit in the cart and watch the game,’ “ Anthony said.
When Rae Lin nailed her shot, George Chardukian, Sam Azarian and Greg Gottfredson started joining their golf buddy in celebration.
“We were jumping up and down on the green and everybody was real excited about it,” Anthony said. “They were watching the game between strokes!”
Rae Lin seems to have the affect on people. Personable, ever-smiling and ever-energetic, she has a way of connecting with people and taking them along on her basketball journey, which shows no signs of winding down.
“Personally, she has impressed me with her great ability to unite the team and the ability to manage important situations,” her coach Andrea Capobianco said. “I am very proud to coach Rae and happy for the relationship and trust that has been created between us.”
It’s been an especially happy time for D’Alie considering all that she has been through that last two-plus years.
Playing for Virtus Bologna in early 2020, D’Alie’s season was shut down by the COVID-10 pandemic. Italy was among the hardest-hit nations by the pandemic and D’Alie was in the midst of widespread suffering and death.
“The saddest part for me is hearing how they couldn’t even say goodbye to their loved ones,” she said in an April 2020 interview. “Or that the older people had to die alone in their hospital beds because there was no way that their family could be with them by their side.”
Even before COVID swept the world, D’Alie was mired in a lost season. Remarkably durable during her basketball career, D’Alie spent most of that season on the bench with a rolled ankle and a pulled left hamstring.
“To be able to be part of a group of people who gets to represent the country of Italy in the Olympic Games after hard they got hit with COVID is just an honor,” she said. “As soon as COVID hit, I was lockdown with with my roommate and we were 10 days out of the pre-Olympic.
“I’m a person of faith, so how I respond to suffering is I pray and I sing to God. I told my roommate, ‘This is a real hard hit for Italy.’ And we prayed that God would use this moment to also give them one of the greatest joys that they ever experienced in a short amount of time.
“I know that Italy is so proud that we’re going to the Olympics and I really hope to do something incredibly special for Italy, especially because of the suffering they’ve gone through for the last 18 months.”
Closer to home, there are the lingering thoughts of lost friends. Rae Lin spent much of her childhood growing up up in Rochester next door to the Azarian family. In 2001, the same year the two families moved next to each other on a small lake a few miles northwest of Burlington, Tony Azarian, a former football and wrestling standout at Horlick, was killed in a construction accident.
Tony’s nephew, Anthony, met the same fate, dying in a construction accident March 4, 2019. The grief continued last May when Josh Bird, a two-time state wrestling champion at Burlington whom D’Alie also knew, was killed in a motorcycle accident.
D’Alie will spiritually be taking all of those fallen friends with her on her journey to Tokyo.
“For me, everything is connected to a greater story and a greater victory,” she said.
And when competing for a gold medal in Tokyo, she will proudly be doing so on behalf of Italy, yet with plenty of love for the United States,
“It’s kind of a dream, honestly, to play the U.S. at the Olympics,” he said. “I think it would just be real cool. It would be a really great memory to have that in the storybook of my life — like, ‘Wow, I got to go to Tokyo and I got to play the United States of America, my beloved country.!’
“I think that would just be awesome.”
So would Karen D’Alie, Rae Lin’s mother.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Karen said. “It’s been one of her lifelong dreams to play basketball in Italy. She’s a tough cookie. She will try her hardest, even when things are going against her.
“She will say, ‘Mom, mom, mom, you have to have faith. We’re going to do this.’ I love her heart.”