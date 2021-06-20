Watch Now: Racine's Rae Lin D'Alie headed for Olympics

Playing for Virtus Bologna in early 2020, D’Alie’s season was shut down by the COVID-10 pandemic. Italy was among the hardest-hit nations by the pandemic and D’Alie was in the midst of widespread suffering and death.

“The saddest part for me is hearing how they couldn’t even say goodbye to their loved ones,” she said in an April 2020 interview. “Or that the older people had to die alone in their hospital beds because there was no way that their family could be with them by their side.”

Even before COVID swept the world, D’Alie was mired in a lost season. Remarkably durable during her basketball career, D’Alie spent most of that season on the bench with a rolled ankle and a pulled left hamstring.

“To be able to be part of a group of people who gets to represent the country of Italy in the Olympic Games after hard they got hit with COVID is just an honor,” she said. “As soon as COVID hit, I was lockdown with with my roommate and we were 10 days out of the pre-Olympic.

“I’m a person of faith, so how I respond to suffering is I pray and I sing to God. I told my roommate, ‘This is a real hard hit for Italy.’ And we prayed that God would use this moment to also give them one of the greatest joys that they ever experienced in a short amount of time.