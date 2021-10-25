Watch Now: Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Lutheran's Naegeli was a gentle giant

By early in Naegeli's career, Bennett was asking to him to start — a rare honor for a freshman back then. By the end of that 1983-84 season, the Pointers were in the NAIA championship game in Kansas City.

Naegeli had eight points and a team-high four rebounds in Stevens Point's 48-46 overtime loss to Fort Hays State.

Three years later, he was an NAIA All-American, the Wisconsin State University Conference Player of the Year, Stevens Point's career-leading scorer and a sixth-round draft choice by the Celtics.

"He really had everything I admired in an athlete and in a person," Bennett said. "First of all, he was just a good, solid person. No more needs to be said about that. He was the kind of guy I really looked for.

"As an athlete, he was steal at the level we were at. We were in the NAIA at that time and most of the schools we played in the tournament were scholarship schools. Nonetheless, I think he was a scholarship player and I thought it was a steal for us to get him.

"He was quick at 6-7, he was skilled, he was smart and he had a genuine feel for playing with others because he was playing with some older good players, like Terry Porter. Had he not been there, I don't think we could have competed particularly against Eau Claire and Whitewater and at the national level."