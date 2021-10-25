Watch Now: Racine County Sports Hall of Fame: Lutheran's Naegeli was a gentle giant

Go figure.
The eldest Naegeli brother, Bob, grew to be six feet tall. So did the second brother, Dan. The fourth brother, John, is about 5-foot-10.
And then there's brother No. 3, Tim, who grew up to be 6-foot-7.
He was timid and he didn't start truly believing in himself until he was well into college. But this much is certain: During the years Naegeli played basketball for Racine Lutheran High School and UW-Stevens Point, his all-around game was up there with anyone who ever came from Racine County.
A reminder to any skeptics to that last statement: Naegeli was drafted by the Boston Celtics of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parrish in 1987 during one of their glory runs.
What's more, legendary coach Dick Bennett, who recruited Naegeli to Stevens Point after Naegeli graduated from Lutheran in 1983, ranks him as one of the greatest players he coached. And this comes from a man who coached Wisconsin to the Final Four in 2000.
"I was at so many high schools and even four universities and I haven't been able to keep up with so many players that I so enjoyed," Bennett said Monday morning. "And Tim is right up there near the top of the list."
Naegeli is also among five local greats who will be inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday night.
"I look at the people who have gone in before and with me and it's pretty humbling and a great honor," the 56-year-old Naegeli said. "I'm one of those guys who never really looked for that fame and all that stuff. I tried to blend in as best as I can, so when something like this comes and you're like, 'Oh no, I've got to do it again!
"But it's really a great honor and a special group of people and I'm really proud to be a part of that."
Naegeli first entered the scene as a 6-4½ sophomore for Lutheran in November 1980 under longtime coach Willie Eickhorst. Let's just say that he timidly walked through this door of opportunity.
"I was just literally frightened," Naegeli said.
But Naegeli earned his keep. He started slowly, earning honorable mention All-Racine County honors as a sophomore after helping the Crusaders to a 13-8 record.
And then for the next two seasons, he was dominant.
As a junior, he averaged 16.1 points and 14.7 rebounds as Lutheran went 14-8 in earning first-team All-County recognition. And then came the 1982-83 season, when he shared All-Racine County Player of the Year honors with Robert Barnes after averaging 21.9 points and 17.8 rebounds.
Naegeli's greatest performance in high school? How about Feb. 19, 1983, when he had 28 points, 31 rebounds and 14 blocked shots in three quarters in an 88-37 victory over University School of Milwaukee.
He overtook Eickhorst as Lutheran's all-time leading scorer with 1,119 points and still ranks seventh.
But despite Naegeli's greatness, he never played in a private schools state tournament game. In those days, Lutheran was grouped with St. Catherine's despite having a much smaller enrollment and Lutheran came up short to the Angels in the regional championship game Naegeli's junior and senior seasons.
Each time, Naegeli almost singlehandedly got the Crusaders to the tournament. On Feb. 28, 1982, he had 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 54-51 loss. And in his final high school game on Feb. 27, 1983, Naegeli contributed 23 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in a 58-55 loss.
"I wanted to play in a high school state tournament," Naegeli said. "Then we'd have to go against (Pete) Sinsky and (Vic) Hammer and (Dave) Mueller and all the guys from other there (St. Catherine's). We competed and lost by three points. We just could never get over the hump. I guess I can say I feel cheated."
Despite Naegeli's credentials, he was ignored by the Division I programs and ultimately signed with Stevens Point. Also despite his credentials, Naegeli was just as timid at the start of his college career as he was in high school.
While making a visit to Stevens Point with his parents in the summer of 1983, Naegeli recalls that, "I intentionally left my shoes back at the hotel fearing that coach Bennett was going to ask me to play in a summer pick-up game, not thinking I was good enough to play."
By early in Naegeli's career, Bennett was asking to him to start — a rare honor for a freshman back then. By the end of that 1983-84 season, the Pointers were in the NAIA championship game in Kansas City.
Naegeli had eight points and a team-high four rebounds in Stevens Point's 48-46 overtime loss to Fort Hays State.
Three years later, he was an NAIA All-American, the Wisconsin State University Conference Player of the Year, Stevens Point's career-leading scorer and a sixth-round draft choice by the Celtics.
"He really had everything I admired in an athlete and in a person," Bennett said. "First of all, he was just a good, solid person. No more needs to be said about that. He was the kind of guy I really looked for.
"As an athlete, he was steal at the level we were at. We were in the NAIA at that time and most of the schools we played in the tournament were scholarship schools. Nonetheless, I think he was a scholarship player and I thought it was a steal for us to get him.
"He was quick at 6-7, he was skilled, he was smart and he had a genuine feel for playing with others because he was playing with some older good players, like Terry Porter. Had he not been there, I don't think we could have competed particularly against Eau Claire and Whitewater and at the national level."
Dick's brother, Jack, who went on to lead Stevens Point to Division III national championships in 2004 and 2005, saw those same attributes.
"Tim's skill level was terrific," Jack Bennett said. "He was a fluid-smooth player who never seemed to be rushed or out of control and was an unselfish teammate who made players around him better.
"This may be a stretch, but he reminded me of a poor man's Larry Bird at the NAIA level. When he teamed up with Terry Porter, they were simply outstanding. He was just as good from the neck up attitude as he was from the neck down."
When the opportunity with the Celtics came along, Naegeli elected to pass and never looked back. He went on to marry Sandy Hetland, who graduated with him at Lutheran, become the parents of Carissa and Tanner and is now co-owner of Electronic Systems of Wisconsin in Racine.
"How could things have really gone much better for Tim Naegeli, right?" he said. "Holy cow, how could things have been better? They just couldn't have."