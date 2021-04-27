Watch Now: Otzelberger, Hunter will try to revive program at Iowa State

How did Otzelberger sell his program to Hunter during those Zoom calls?

“We talked to him first of all about the opportunity we had — that he would be the point guard,” Otzelberger said. “With that, playing in our system uptempo, getting up and down the court, leading the break ... he’s great in transition and that style of play fits him.

“And then defensively, we’re going to be a team that generates a lot of turnovers, a lot of ball pressure and disruption. We’re going to go after our opponents and that allows us to score off our defense.

“All of those things really fit with Tyrese.”

It could be said that Otzelberger has had success with recruiting guards. He’s married to Australian-born Allison Lacey, the 10th overall pick in the 2010 WNBA draft who once backed up the legendary Sue Bird with the Seattle Storm. T.J. and Allison are now the parents of two daughters and a son.

Lacey was a real game-changer in Otzelberger’s life. And now Hunter could be a different kind of game-changer.

“We have a tremendous sense of pride in Iowa State,” Otzelberger said. “I’ve been here before and my wife played here. I know what this program is capable of and I know what we’re able to do here.