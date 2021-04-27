Watch Now: Otzelberger, Hunter will try to revive program at Iowa State

In August 2003, a 26-year-old T.J. Otzelberger was preparing for his first season as coach of the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team in Burlington.
This was no small undertaking. Two years earlier, Otzelberger’s mentor, Norb Wishowski, had teamed with co-coach Steve Edge to lead the Hilltoppers to the WIAA Division 5 championship in Madison. Catholic Central had become the first private school in the state to win a gold basketball since the merger between public and private schools into one tournament in 2000.
Just after that championship in 2001, Wishowski hired Otzelberger to be Catholic Central’s junior varsity coach. Otzelberger had played for Wishowski at Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee in the mid 1990s.
Something else happened in August 2003 that is relevant to this story. Tyrese Hunter entered this world on Aug. 11 and would go on to become one of the greatest players in this history of Racine County boys basketball.
Starting this fall, Hunter could be the starting point guard as a freshman when Otzelberger coaches his first team at Iowa State. At least that’s Otzelberger’s plan.
It’s a small world, isn’t it?
“Based on my experience, I know there is great talent, specifically in Racine County and I was fortunate enough to see that when I was coaching in high school,” Otzelberger said. “I certainly maintain that opinion as a college coach.
“To be able to have a guy like Tyrese Hunter with his blend of talent and character and his ability to come in and make an immediate impact in our program as a person and a basketball player is really special for me.”
Otzelberger, who had previously been an assistant coach at Iowa State before leading UNLV the last two seasons, was brought back to Ames on March 18 to replace the fired Steve Prohm. Hunter had committed to Iowa State last Aug. 4, but there was some question whether he would re-open his recruitment after the coaching change.
Following several Zoom calls with Otzelberger, Hunter decided to stick with Iowa State and try to help bring the program back after it bottomed out with a 2-22 record. Otzelberger had a great deal of credentials for Hunter to consider and it started back in Burlington during the 2003-04 season.
All of the key players from the 2001 championship team had graduated by then and Otzelberger was forced to pretty much start from scratch once he replaced Wishowski and Edge. And even though the Hilltoppers went 8-14 in Otzelberger’s only season as Catholic Central as coach, it could be said he succeeded in a big way.
Paul Deacon succeeded Otzelberger at Catholic Central in 2004 after the latter moved on to become an assistant as Chipola Junior College in Marianna, Fla. Two years later, Catholic Central won a second state championship with several players Otzelberger helped develop.
“I spent three years at Catholic Central and that was my first opportunity to coach my own team,” Otzelberger said. “You learn and grow through those experiences and I was real fortunate to be given that opportunity at a young age to learn how to teach.
“I have a tremendous sense of gratitude to the folks there for giving me that opportunity and helping me get my career started.”
Seventeen years have passed since Otzelberger coached his first varsity team at Catholic Central, and he has associated with countless players since then. But the names from his time at Catholic Central still roll off his tongue.
“Guys who were there that I’d say I helped develop would probably be Adam LaBadie, John Kelly, Adam Brandes, Tim Kemper, Mike Fleck, Brad Lois ... those were some of the key guys,” he said. “A lot of them I coached on the JV as freshman and then I was their varsity coach. That was a group that I spent a lot of time with.”
Otzelberger also remembers the opposing coaches. Catholic Central was not in the same conference with St. Catherine’s at the time, so he never matched wits against Bob Letsch. But he does remember Letsch from when Otzelberger was a player for Saint Thomas More.
“He’s a coaching legend,” Otzelberger said of Letsch. “His teams were always very well prepared and hard nosed. You knew they were going to have a toughness and a competitiveness. I just have a ton of respect for Coach Letsch from over the years.”
Otzelberger did have a short-term rivalry against Jeff Christensen, who recently retired as Racine Lutheran’s coach after 33 years and 525 victories.
“His teams at times seemed impossible to score against, they never let the ball get into the paint and they were just so disciplined with their rotations,” Otzelberger said of Christensen.”
Otzelberger’s coaching journey took him from Chiopla (2004-05) to Iowa State (2008-13), to Washington (2013-15), back to Iowa State (2015-16) to South Dakota State (2016-19) to UNLV (2019-21).
And now he’s taken on the massive challenge of trying to transform Iowa State into a force in the rugged Big 12 Conference. He sees Hunter, a two-time Associated Press All-State player for St. Catherine’s, as one of the key components in helping him achieve that goal.
“He’s a winner in everything he does,” Otzelberger said of Hunter. “He’s an exceptional athlete, which impacts the game offensively and defensively every possession. He’s a tremendous leader as a point guard.
“I have confidence in him to come in as a freshman and be our point guard because of how well he’s been coached, his talent, his determination and his work ethic.
“It’s a big statement from his future college coach who thinks he can come in and do it right away. We’re going to give him that opportunity and we know he’s going to work his tail off on a daily basis to be exceptional and be the guy that’s the catalyst to taking this program back to national prominence.”
How did Otzelberger sell his program to Hunter during those Zoom calls?
“We talked to him first of all about the opportunity we had — that he would be the point guard,” Otzelberger said. “With that, playing in our system uptempo, getting up and down the court, leading the break ... he’s great in transition and that style of play fits him.
“And then defensively, we’re going to be a team that generates a lot of turnovers, a lot of ball pressure and disruption. We’re going to go after our opponents and that allows us to score off our defense.
“All of those things really fit with Tyrese.”
It could be said that Otzelberger has had success with recruiting guards. He’s married to Australian-born Allison Lacey, the 10th overall pick in the 2010 WNBA draft who once backed up the legendary Sue Bird with the Seattle Storm. T.J. and Allison are now the parents of two daughters and a son.
Lacey was a real game-changer in Otzelberger’s life. And now Hunter could be a different kind of game-changer.
“We have a tremendous sense of pride in Iowa State,” Otzelberger said. “I’ve been here before and my wife played here. I know what this program is capable of and I know what we’re able to do here.
“I’ve seen it first-hand go from being not very good within the conference to being at the top and I was part of the best run in the history of the school as an assistant.
“I know how that process looks when you’re able to implement it. That’s what we’re going to attempt to do here.”
