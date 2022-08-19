Watch Now: McGee returns to Racine for basketball camp

RACINE — Fresh off the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s summer trip to France, Kamari McGee was back in Racine Friday morning to connect with some kids.

McGee, an All-State guard on St. Catherine’s 2021 WIAA Division 4 championship team, returned from Madison to pass along some wisdom to 51 youngsters. There were 43 boys and eight girls tuned into McGee during the three-hour free camp at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.

Together with St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson and former city standouts who included Steve McWhorter, Johnny Jones, Brian Pulda and DeMarcus Bell, McGee stressed the value of relentless effort to achieve goals.

McGee could certainly speak from experience. He was one of the biggest reasons why St. Catherine’s went 53-1 during his junior and senior seasons and he earned Associated Press All-State honors each year. And despite being just 6-foot, he started for UW-Green Bay as a freshman last season before transferring to Wisconsin in April.

And on Friday, McGee took the time to give back to his community with this camp. This event started when McGee exchanged ideas with Thompson, who succeeded Nick Bennett as St. Catherine’s coach last August.

“Ryan Thompson has always been a good guy to me, so I approached him and said I wanted to have a camp for the community,” McGee said. “We threw ideas out and we put this together and it’s such a good turnout so far.”

McGee, an honor student at St. Catherine’s, kept everything basic for the young players, but he did have a goal in mind.

“I want to connect with the kids,” he said. “I would love for them to take something that I’m trying to teach them today in the drills or just from talking to them. I just want them to say they learned something, whether it be on the court or just knowledge-wise.”

The goal is to make this the start of an annual event in Racine where McGee can pass along his wisdom about how to succeed on a basketball court, in the classroom and in life.

“Then it could just keep growing,” McGee said.

McGee has already gone through a bonding experience with his new Wisconsin teammates during their recent trip to France. There was plenty of competition, of course, but there was time for some fun and sun on the beaches of Beaulieu-sur-Mer on the French Riviera between Nice and the Principality of Monaco.

The team returned from Nice on Tuesday.

“The trip was a blast with the Badger team!,” McGee said. “It was so fun! We first landed in Paris, we played a game there, then we went to Leon and then we ended the trip in Nice. I’ll tell you, it was so beautiful, the competition was good and then team bonded very well.

“We played pretty well together for that being our first time. We’ve got to keep growing, but it was good to get a start with the team.”

McGee who appeared in 30 games and started 21 for UW-Green Bay last season, was the Phoenix’s second-leading scorer with an average of 11.6 points per game.

His role with the Badgers has yet to be determined, but McGee is willing to do anything that coach Greg Gard asks of him.

“I’m super happy to be at UW,” he said. “I feel like it was a good move for me to be able to play at a high level and to take my game to that next level. I can’t wait to start playing and do whatever the coach wants me to do and to play my role.

“Whatever he needs, I’ll get it done for him. Not it’s time to put the work in and to continue to get better.”

That’s the exactly the attitude McGee was preaching Friday.

“The thing with Kamari is his attitude,” Thompson said. “He’s just very positive in his overall attitude, he’s a great teammate. It’s very important to shine a light on the positive things.

“There’s enough stories in the world that are negative and that can make you scratch your head at times. And this is just a real feel-good story about somebody who overcame things through a lot of hard work and with the love and support of his family.

“For him to be able to come back and do something like this for the community, it’s really what it’s all about.”