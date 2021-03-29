 Skip to main content
Watch now: 2021 All-Racine County Boys Basketball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions
Player of the Year

Tyrese Hunter, St. Catherine’s

Coach of the Year

Nick Bennett, St. Catherine’s

First Team

Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, senior, St. Catherine’s, 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.7 steals

Kamari McGee, 6-0, senior, St. Catherine’s, 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 steals

Antuan Nesbitt, 6-4, senior, Prairie, 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals

Joey Berezowitz, 5-10, senior, Burlington, 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists. 2.4 steals

Jameer Barker, 6-2, senior, St. Catherine’s, 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals

Second Team

Jackson Woodward, 5-10, senior, Racine Lutheran, 16.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals

Amari Jedkins, 6-8, junior, Case, 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks

Tyson Skalecki, 6-5, junior, Union Grove, 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals

Gabe Riska, 6-0, senior, Waterford, 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists. 1.2 steals

Terryon Brumby, 6-0, junior, Case, 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals

Honorable mention

Burlington — JR Lukenbill, sophomore; Ethan Safar, senior. Case — Yontae Bell, senior; JaQuori Cottingham, senior. Catholic Central — Neal McCourt, senior; Calahan Miles, junior. Horlick — Darrien Long, junior; Blake Fletcher, sophomore. Park — Caleb Cornelius, senior; Jorryn Franklin, junior. Prairie — Asanjai Hunter, senior; Ashe Oglesby, sophomore. Racine Lutheran — Brady Wilks, senior; Scooter Molbeck, senior. St. Catherine’s — Calvin Hunter, senior; Marcel Tyler, senior. Union Grove — Alex Johnson, senior; Kaden Pfeffer, senior. Waterford — Ty Johnson, senior; Trevor Hancock, senior.

