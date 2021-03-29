Watch now: 2021 All-Racine County Boys Basketball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions

Player of the Year
Tyrese Hunter, St. Catherine’s
Coach of the Year
Nick Bennett, St. Catherine’s
This was for our 4 Seniors last year. Lambo, Sabala, Brock, & Caleb. 53-1 record past 2 years. A journey we will never forget. Remained humble and true to us. I’m thankful you brought me along for the ride. BUILT IT. pic.twitter.com/vIEnRpweok— Nick Bennett (@CoachNBennett) March 6, 2021
First Team
Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, senior, St. Catherine’s, 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.7 steals
Kamari McGee, 6-0, senior, St. Catherine’s, 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 steals
Antuan Nesbitt, 6-4, senior, Prairie, 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals
Joey Berezowitz, 5-10, senior, Burlington, 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists. 2.4 steals
Jameer Barker, 6-2, senior, St. Catherine’s, 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals
Second Team
Jackson Woodward, 5-10, senior, Racine Lutheran, 16.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals
Amari Jedkins, 6-8, junior, Case, 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks
Tyson Skalecki, 6-5, junior, Union Grove, 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals
Gabe Riska, 6-0, senior, Waterford, 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists. 1.2 steals
Terryon Brumby, 6-0, junior, Case, 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals
Honorable mention
Burlington — JR Lukenbill, sophomore; Ethan Safar, senior. Case — Yontae Bell, senior; JaQuori Cottingham, senior. Catholic Central — Neal McCourt, senior; Calahan Miles, junior. Horlick — Darrien Long, junior; Blake Fletcher, sophomore. Park — Caleb Cornelius, senior; Jorryn Franklin, junior. Prairie — Asanjai Hunter, senior; Ashe Oglesby, sophomore. Racine Lutheran — Brady Wilks, senior; Scooter Molbeck, senior. St. Catherine’s — Calvin Hunter, senior; Marcel Tyler, senior. Union Grove — Alex Johnson, senior; Kaden Pfeffer, senior. Waterford — Ty Johnson, senior; Trevor Hancock, senior.