UW-Parkside: Rangers edged on late layup in season opener

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team didn’t quite start the season the way it would have liked Friday.

The Rangers missed a layup in the final second and lost to Lindenwood 75-74 in the first game of the Prairie Stars Tipoff Tournament at Illinois-Springfield. It was the first game of the season for both teams.

Parkside was ahead 74-73 on a layup by Tray Croft with 18 seconds left and played well defensively on the Lions’ next possession, forcing them to put up a 28-foot shot. The ball missed the rim, but fell into the hands of Lindenwood’s Anthony Christian, who made a layup with 5.5 seconds left for a 75-74 lead.

“We forced a 28-foot airball, but it went right to them,” Rangers coach Luke Reigel said.

Reigel called a play to get the ball downcourt quickly and it worked, except Croft’s layup wouldn’t fall.

“We found our point guard at the rim and he tried to finish at the buzzer, but it just didn’t go in,” Reigel said. “It was a tough way to finish.”

Croft, making his Parkside debut, led the team with 22 points (9 of 20 from the field), 10 rebounds and four assists. Brandon Trimble added 20 points (8 of 14). The Rangers had a great night shooting, going 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) from the field.

TJ Crockett had 34 points for Lindenwood.

