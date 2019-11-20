UW-Parkside: Minnesota-Duluth bursts past Rangers

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with a hot shooting team Wednesday.

The Rangers stayed with Minnesota-Duluth through halftime, but they watched the Bulldogs break the game open with a big second-half run for an 89-69 nonconference victory at Duluth, Minn.

Parkside (2-3) traded baskets with the Bulldogs (4-1) early, but a 12-3 run gave them a 30-20 lead midway through the half. After the Rangers went on their own 10-0 run to get within four points, the Bulldogs bumped the lead to 43-37 at halftime.

In the second half, a four-minute, 15-0 run put UMD in control the rest of the way. The Bulldogs went 34 of 68 from the field, including 16 of 34 from beyond the arc.

Tray Croft led Parkside with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Brandon Hau, last week’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Ramar Evans added 10 points.

Logan Rohrscheib had 26 points (9 of 11 from the field, 6 of 8 from 3-point range), Brandon Myer had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Alex Illikainen had 16 points (4 of 6 from 3-point range) for UMD.

