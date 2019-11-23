UW-Parkside: Hau's career day paces Parkside past East-West

Brandon Hau had a career day Saturday for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team.

The redshirt sophomore scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, both career highs, and added five assists as the Rangers beat East-West University 96-69 in a nonconference game at Somers.

Parkside (3-3) opened the game with a 10-0 run and later had a 14-0 run to open a 27-11 lead with 7:46 left in the first half. The Rangers led 42-26 at the break.

In the second half, the Phantoms (0-1) got within 13 points, but Parkside pushed the lead back over 20 points and finished the game with eight unanswered points.

Brandon Trimble finished with 20 points and a career-high nine rebounds, and three others scored in double figures for the Rangers. Linwood Lee had 15 points and six assists, Ramar Evans had 12 points and a team-high eight assists, and Solomon Oraegbu also had 12 points.

Parkside, which extended its home winning streak to 14 games, was nearly perfect at the foul line, going 21 of 22, and shot 33 of 64 (51.6 percent) from the field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Doughty had 27 points and Patrick Grabowski had 20 for East-West, which was held to 38 percent shooting (27 of 71).

Women