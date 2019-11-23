UW-Parkside: Hau's career day paces Parkside past East-West

Brandon Hau had a career day Saturday for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team.
The redshirt sophomore scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, both career highs, and added five assists as the Rangers beat East-West University 96-69 in a nonconference game at Somers.
Parkside (3-3) opened the game with a 10-0 run and later had a 14-0 run to open a 27-11 lead with 7:46 left in the first half. The Rangers led 42-26 at the break.
In the second half, the Phantoms (0-1) got within 13 points, but Parkside pushed the lead back over 20 points and finished the game with eight unanswered points.
Brandon Trimble finished with 20 points and a career-high nine rebounds, and three others scored in double figures for the Rangers. Linwood Lee had 15 points and six assists, Ramar Evans had 12 points and a team-high eight assists, and Solomon Oraegbu also had 12 points.
Parkside, which extended its home winning streak to 14 games, was nearly perfect at the foul line, going 21 of 22, and shot 33 of 64 (51.6 percent) from the field.
You have free articles remaining.
Brandon Doughty had 27 points and Patrick Grabowski had 20 for East-West, which was held to 38 percent shooting (27 of 71).
Women
ALASKA-FAIRBANKS 73, UW-PARKSIDE 66: The Rangers led 32-23 at halftime, but the Nanooks turned the game around in the second half to win during the Seawolf Hoops Classic Saturday at Anchorage, Alaska.
Parkside (2-4) opened the game with a 10-2 lead and finished the first half with a 12-5 run.
But in the second half, the Rangers struggled to make baskets, shooting 27.9 percent (12 of 43) from the field, while Fairbanks (3-3) shot 58.6 percent (18 of 31). Parkside still led 50-45 after the third quarter, but the Nanooks tied the game at 57-57 with 4:44 left and finished the game on a 7-0 run.
Carolina Rahkonen had 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Rangers and Alisha Murphy added 16 points. Taylor Stephen had eight points and team highs of eight rebounds and eight assists for the Rangers.
Fairbanks had four players in double figures, led by Jocelyn Gandara with 18 points and Kylie Wallace with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.