UW-Parkside basketball:

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team saw their recent offensive woes continue Saturday.

The Rangers shot just 37 percent from the field and lost to Wayne State 64-51 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Detroit.

Brandon Hau’s 3-point basket in the opening minute gave Parkside (10-15, 6-11 GLIAC) the lead, but the Warriors (6-15, 3-14) regained the lead shortly thereafter and held it the rest of the way.

The Rangers used a 10-0 run to tie the game at 41-41 early in the second half, but Wayne State countered with a 14-3 run to put the game away.

Hau led Parkside with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Joey St. Pierre and reserve Jonah Matulle added eight points each.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors had four players in double figures, led by Brailen Neely with 21 points.

Women

WAYNE STATE 81, UW-PARKSIDE 62: The Rangers finished their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record Saturday as the Warriors pulled away in the second half for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Detroit.