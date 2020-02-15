UW-Parkside basketball:

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team saw their recent offensive woes continue Saturday.
The Rangers shot just 37 percent from the field and lost to Wayne State 64-51 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Detroit.
Brandon Hau’s 3-point basket in the opening minute gave Parkside (10-15, 6-11 GLIAC) the lead, but the Warriors (6-15, 3-14) regained the lead shortly thereafter and held it the rest of the way.
The Rangers used a 10-0 run to tie the game at 41-41 early in the second half, but Wayne State countered with a 14-3 run to put the game away.
Hau led Parkside with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Joey St. Pierre and reserve Jonah Matulle added eight points each.
The Warriors had four players in double figures, led by Brailen Neely with 21 points.
Women
WAYNE STATE 81, UW-PARKSIDE 62: The Rangers finished their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record Saturday as the Warriors pulled away in the second half for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Detroit.
Parkside (13-12, 10-7 GLIAC) led 24-21 in the second quarter, but Wayne State (14-11, 8-9) took a 34-33 halftime lead.
The Rangers shot just 28 percent in the second half (10 for 36), while the Warriors shot 69 percent and outscored Parkside 47-29.
Just five Rangers scored, with four in double figures — Alyssa Nelson had 19 points, Maddy Harrison had 16, Taylor Stephen had 14 and Alisha Murphy had 12. Stephen also had eight rebounds and seven assists.
Sadia Johnson led Wayne State with 21 points.