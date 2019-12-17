UW-Parkside basketball: Rangers have 'brutal' game against Findlay

It has been feast or famine for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team this season.

Tuesday, the Rangers were starving — for points.

Parkside played what coach Luke Reigel called its worst game in a decade, losing to Findlay 61-32 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Findlay, Ohio.

The Rangers shot just 25.5 percent from the field (12 of 47) and went just 4 of 20 in the second half. They were 0 for 16 from 3-point range.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parkside (5-5, 1-1 GLIAC) trailed 12-0 to start the game, but recovered somewhat to get within 28-19 at halftime.

The second half was a disaster as the Rangers were outscored 17-4 over the first 11 minutes and totaled just 13 points.

“We’ve been riding the roller coaster,” Reigel said. “One day we look like we’re going to win a bunch, the next day we set the game back 20 years. When we do well, everybody is flying around. When things are tough, we just collapse.

“Today was brutal — it was our worst offense in a decade. We don’t have anybody who has been consistent.”

No one scored in double figures for Parkside. Brandon Trimble led with nine points and Ramar Evans had eight.

Aaron Overhiser (19) and Anthony Masterlasco (11) combined for 30 points for Findlay (5-5, 2-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0