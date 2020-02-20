UW-Parkside basketball: Nelson, Rangers rout Lakers

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team played its best defense of the season and also enjoyed a productive offense for a 90-54 victory over Lake Superior State in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Thursday at Somers.
The Rangers (14-12, 11-7 GLIAC) shot 48.4 percent from the field (31 of 64), including 40 percent (14 of 35) from 3-point range.
Parkside never trailed and led 29-16 after the first quarter, holding a double-digit lead the rest of the game. The Rangers broke the game open in the second half, going on a 24-1 run in the third quarter and fourth quarters.
Alyssa Nelson had her first career double-double for Parkside with 21 points (5 of 7 from beyond the arc) and 10 rebounds, and Alisha Murphy tied her season high with 17 points. Taylor Stephen had 14 points and she and Aina Cabrero Sinol each had five of Parkside’s 23 assists.
Claire Radtke had 14 points to lead the Lakers (7-18, 3-15).
The Rangers play their final regular-season home game Saturday, hosting Ferris State at 1 p.m.
Men
LAKE SUPERIOR STATE 62, UW-PARKSIDE 60: The Rangers couldn’t close out their penultimate home game Thursday, falling short in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game for their ninth straight loss.
The game was close all night, with Parkside (10-16, 6-12 GLIAC) holding the largest lead of the game at 19-12 in the first half. The game was tied 30-30 at halftime and the teams traded baskets virtually the entire second half.
The Rangers took a 60-59 lead with 28 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Solomon Oraegbu, but after a time out by the Lakers (12-14, 9-9), they scored on their own layup with seven seconds left.
Linwood Lee attempted a layup for Parkside with two seconds left, but missed, and Lake Superior State added a late free throw.
“We don’t make enough tough plays when it’s close,” Rangers coach Luke Reigel said. “It’s been a year-long thing — we don’t shoot well. We get a lot of good looks, but we don’t make them.”
Brandon Hau and Brandon Trimble each had 14 points for Parkside and Oraegbu added 10. Oraegbu and Joey St. Pierre shared rebounding honors with seven and Hau had five assists.
Justin Fischer led the Lakers with 13 points.
The Rangers play their final regular-season home game Saturday, hosting Ferris State at 3 p.m.