UW-Parkside basketball: Nelson, Rangers rout Lakers

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball team played its best defense of the season and also enjoyed a productive offense for a 90-54 victory over Lake Superior State in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Thursday at Somers.

The Rangers (14-12, 11-7 GLIAC) shot 48.4 percent from the field (31 of 64), including 40 percent (14 of 35) from 3-point range.

Parkside never trailed and led 29-16 after the first quarter, holding a double-digit lead the rest of the game. The Rangers broke the game open in the second half, going on a 24-1 run in the third quarter and fourth quarters.

Alyssa Nelson had her first career double-double for Parkside with 21 points (5 of 7 from beyond the arc) and 10 rebounds, and Alisha Murphy tied her season high with 17 points. Taylor Stephen had 14 points and she and Aina Cabrero Sinol each had five of Parkside’s 23 assists.

Claire Radtke had 14 points to lead the Lakers (7-18, 3-15).

The Rangers play their final regular-season home game Saturday, hosting Ferris State at 1 p.m.

Men

