UW-Parkside basketball: Hau scores 22 in Rangers' loss to Ashland

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team stayed within one possession of Ashland for much of its game Thursday, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half for an 83-62 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory at Ashland, Ohio.

The Rangers (10-14, 6-10 GLIAC) led once during the opening minutes, but once Ashland (15-9, 8-8) got the lead back, it never gave it up.

The Eagles led 41-33 at halftime and Parkside kept it close for a while, getting within two points at 46-44 early in the second half after a basket by Brandon Hau, but Ashland doubled up the Rangers 37-18 the rest of the way.

Hau led Parkside with 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and he added seven rebounds. Joey St. Pierre had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Solomon Oraegbu added eight points.

Drew Noble had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Rodrick Caldwell had 20 points to lead Ashland, which went 30 of 61 (49.2 percent) from the field and 11 of 28 from 3-point range; the Rangers went 4 of 19 from beyond the arc.

