UW basketball: King scores career-high 24 as Badgers beat Indiana 84-64

As it turned out, a return to the friendly confines of the Kohl Center was exactly what the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team needed to bust out of a horrendous offensive slump.

Sophomore wing Kobe King scored a career-high 24 points to help the Badgers open up Big Ten Conference play with a thoroughly dominating, 84-64 victory over previously unbeaten Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward Nate Reuvers added 20 points and junior forward Aleem Ford had 13 to help UW (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) snap a three-game losing streak.

The Badgers, who shot miserably in losses away from home to Richmond, New Mexico and North Carolina State, made 53.6 percent of their field goals overall and made eight of their first 15 attempts from 3-point range against the Hoosiers.

Aljami Durham scored 17 points for Indiana (8-1, 0-1), which lost its 17th consecutive game at the Kohl Center. The Hoosiers haven’t won in Madison since 1998, the year the building opened.

Indiana, playing its first road game of the season, dug itself an early hold and trailed by double figures for the final 25 minutes of the game.