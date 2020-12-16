UW basketball: Depth helps Badgers beat Loyola

MADISON — When Greg Gard was analyzing his team’s performance Tuesday night, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach spent a good portion of his postgame news conference praising his bench.
There was plenty to like from that group and the starters in the No. 12 Badgers’ 77-63 non-conference victory over Loyola Chicago at the Kohl Center.
“A lot of good things,” Gard said, “which is hopefully the sign of a good team that we’re getting contributions from a variety of places and are not one-person or two-people dependent.”
Senior guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison scored 17 points apiece to lead the Badgers (5-1), who also got 13 points from senior center Micah Potter and 12 from freshman guard Jonathan Davis.
UW’s quality depth was one reason it was able to hold off the Ramblers, with Davis, sophomore forward Tyler Wahl and senior point guard Trevor Anderson coming off the bench to contribute in multiple ways.
The Badgers were plus-27 in Davis’ 23 minutes, plus-21 in the 21 minutes Wahl played and plus-18 during Anderson’s 15 minutes. Some of that production overlapped, obviously, but the point is that there wasn’t a drop-off when UW went to its bench.
Gard singled out Anderson for helping to pick up the tempo when UW was stuck in neutral early in the game. Wahl did his usual thing, providing solid defense and hustle plays.
Davis was a difference-maker in a lot of ways, including his ability to score at all three levels.
“First of all, he’s a great energy guy,” Potter said of the former La Crosse Central standout. “He comes in and adds a spark, he’s a great athlete, running in transition, defending, blocking shots. Just doing little things like that that get (this) team’s energy going. I think people really overlook that kind of person, and he’s a lot more than just that.”
Senior center Cameron Krutwig scored a game-high 19 points for the Ramblers (3-1), who also got 15 from senior guard Lucas Williamson.
Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser thought his team’s lack of depth was an issue, and he also wasn’t pleased that the Ramblers let Potter and senior center Nate Reuvers get loose for good looks from the perimeter.
UW’s two big men combined for half of the team’s 10 connections from beyond the arc.
“We had a lot of respect for their ability to shoot it and post it,” Moser said.
The Ramblers did a good job early in the game of protecting the rim and making UW settle for contested shots in the paint or low-percentage shots from the perimeter.
The Badgers missed their first seven shots of the game while digging a 7-0 hole.
“We took the bait for a while,” Gard said, “but fortunately we made some better decisions and spread the floor a little bit better and then were able to knock down some shots to loosen them up.”
UW went 15-of-39 on 2-point shots for the game, including 7-of-15 at the rim. But the Badgers offset that inefficiency from inside the arc by shooting 55.6% on 3-point attempts. Potter, Davison, Davis and Anderson were a combined 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.
In that regard, the Badgers resembled the hot-shooting team that closed last season with eight consecutive wins.
“Obviously, we like to play with five guys on a floor at a time that can all shoot the 3,” Potter said. “That really spaces the floor, opens up driving lanes, opens up the post, all that kind of stuff. And the balance with it, too. Having everyone that can be able to shoot like that. Some guys may be cold some days, other guys will be hot.”
Two big runs — one in each half — made life much less stressful for the Badgers.
After its drought to open the game, UW took the lead for good with a 17-3 burst that included 3-pointers from Davison, Davis and Trice.
When Loyola Chicago was within 35-34 after a free throw by Krutwig with 16 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game, the Badgers answered with a 19-2 surge that included two 3-pointers from Potter and one apiece from Davison and Anderson. Davison’s was part of a four-point play.
“Obviously, those are two big runs and it was huge,” Potter said. “I think it was pretty balanced, too, from who was scoring in the runs. It wasn’t all from one person necessarily, and that’s the danger of our team is the balance that we have.”
