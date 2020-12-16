UW basketball: Depth helps Badgers beat Loyola

“We took the bait for a while,” Gard said, “but fortunately we made some better decisions and spread the floor a little bit better and then were able to knock down some shots to loosen them up.”

UW went 15-of-39 on 2-point shots for the game, including 7-of-15 at the rim. But the Badgers offset that inefficiency from inside the arc by shooting 55.6% on 3-point attempts. Potter, Davison, Davis and Anderson were a combined 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.

In that regard, the Badgers resembled the hot-shooting team that closed last season with eight consecutive wins.

“Obviously, we like to play with five guys on a floor at a time that can all shoot the 3,” Potter said. “That really spaces the floor, opens up driving lanes, opens up the post, all that kind of stuff. And the balance with it, too. Having everyone that can be able to shoot like that. Some guys may be cold some days, other guys will be hot.”

Two big runs — one in each half — made life much less stressful for the Badgers.

After its drought to open the game, UW took the lead for good with a 17-3 burst that included 3-pointers from Davison, Davis and Trice.