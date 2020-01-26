UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in helicopter crash, 7 others dead

"They will look at man, machine and environment," said Gary C. Robb, an aviation attorney in Kansas City who wrote a textbook on helicopter-crash litigation.

"They will look at the pilot — was there any indication of fatigue, any indication of a training issue?They'll scour his or her record," Robb said. "They will look at this helicopter from stem to stern. They will take the engine to the NTSB metallurgical laboratory outside Washington, D.C., and examine it to see if there was something that malfunctioned in flight."

Investigators will also consider what role might have been played by weather, terrain, radio towers or bird strikes, he said.

Robb said he has handled many cases involving Sikorsky S-76 crashes and regards the machine as having a good reputation.

"It is generally regarded as a good helicopter with a good safety record," he said, "but parts fail, parts break. Anything can happen."

Along with his work boosting women's sports, Bryant opened a production company and entered the entertainment field in retirement. He won an Academy Award in 2018 for his contributions to "Dear Basketball," an animated short about his relationship to the game. He also produced content for ESPN.

In 2003, Bryant was charged with attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He had said the two had consensual sex. Prosecutors later dropped the felony sexual assault charge against Bryant at the request of the accuser.

