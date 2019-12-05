Undersized Marquette star Howard finding ways to dominate THURS

Wojciechowski noted Howard has faced nearly every type of defense imaginable during his career. He’s been held to single digits seven times over the past two-plus seasons, but he’s always bounced back.

“The fact people defend Markus hard is not new. He’s Big East player of the year. He’s an All-American last year,” the coach said. “Teams have gone out to stop him. We have to learn, re-learn with this group, how to figure that out.”

Howard has 51 career games of 20-plus points, 20 with 30 or more and six of at least 40. He has no intentions of slowing down as he approaches another milestone he’ll share with his brother, Jordan, who played at Central Arkansas from 2015-18 and was Southland Conference player of the year as a senior.

As a duo, the Howards have scored 4,661 points. The only other combo of brothers that’s scored more is Seth and Stephen Curry, who finished their NCAA careers with 4,736.

“My teammates give me supreme confidence. If they tell me to keep going, I’m going to keep going. I’m never going to stop. That’s kind of the mentality I’ve had as a scorer,” Howard said. “No matter what’s being thrown at me, I’m going to continue to come at you. Just continue to be aggressive and play with a chip on my shoulder.”