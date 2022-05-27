 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Tyrese Hunter signs with Texas

Miami Iowa St Basketball

Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter tries to get past Miami's Sam Waardenburg a game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament March 25 in Chicago. Hunter announced Friday that he has transferred to Texas. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, Associated Press

Tyrese Hunter has a new home.

It was announced by Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard Friday afternoon that the former St. Catherine's High School All-State guard has signed an Athletic Scholarship Agreement to play for the Longhorns starting next season.

The 6-foot Hunter was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season at Iowa State. He started all 35 games for the Cyclones and averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

He led Iowa State to a 22-13 record and a berth in the Sweet Sixteen after the Cyclones went just 2-22 the previous season. The Cyclones eliminated Wisconsin and first-team All-American Johnny Davis 54-49 in a second-round NCAA tournament game March 20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Texas went 22-12 last season and split two Big 12 Conference games against Iowa State.

On Jan. 9, Hunter had 13 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 79-70 victory over Texas in Ames Iowa.

Texas came back for a 63-41 victory in the rematch Feb. 5 in Austin, Texas. In that game, Hunter had 10 points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Hunter led St. Catherine's to a 53-1 record as a junior and a senior. The Angels were 25-0 when the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020. But one year later, Hunter led the Angels to a 28-1 record and the WIAA Division 3 championship, which was the 15th state title in the history of the program.

He was named first-team Associated Press All-State as a junior and a senior. Hunter was ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Rivals, No. 35 by 247 Sports Composite and No. 37 by ESPN.

Hunter could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Kamari McGee, Hunter's backcourt mate at St. Catherine's. also transferred this spring. After playing for UW-Green Bay as a freshman, McGee announced he was transferring to Wisconsin.

