Top 10 sports stories: No. 8 = J.C. Butler plays in the Big Dance as a freshman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There was a junior-college transfer named Rodney Henderson who had a big first half and I told JC I wanted him to shut the guy off. He did that and he set the tone for the second half. I also think putting him in there sent a message to our other guys and JC was a part of us turning our team performance around in that game.”

It was after that performance when Turner started rewarding Butler with minutes and that carried over into the postseason.

He was a consistent presence during the Big West Tournament, averaging about 15 minutes per game in victories over UC-Riverside, Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. He only scored a few points in each game, but he was grabbing key rebounds and helping the Anteaters turn up the intensity on defense.

By virtue of winning the tournament championship, UC-Irvine gained an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Butler played 15 minutes and contributed two rebounds in a 70-64 victory over Kansas State in a first-round game March 22. But their dream season ended two days later when they lost 73-54 to Oregon.

The Anteaters finished the season 31-6, joining Houston, Gonzaga and Buffalo as the only Division I teams in the nation with at least 30 victories last season. Butler averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman.