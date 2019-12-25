Top 10 sports stories: No. 8 = J.C. Butler plays in the Big Dance as a freshman

It was a scenario few could have envisioned for JC Butler when he graduated from The Prairie School in 2018.
After becoming the all-time leading scorer among boys in the history of Racine County boys basketball, he evolved into a defensive specialist for California-Irvine as a freshman. And he ended up playing in the NCAA Tournament on a team that had one of the best records in college last season. Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Butler playing in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman was ranked No. 7. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
The 6-foot-5 Butler, whose father is two-time NBA All-Star Caron Butler, ended his career at Prairie with 2,097 points. But it was a different world when he moved on to Irvine, both in terms of his role and his minutes, and Butler initially struggled to adjust to the college game.
Then came the evening of Jan. 19 when UC-Irvine coach Russell Turner started to see a defensive stopper emerge in Butler.
The Anteaters were trailing UC Northridge 47-31 at halftime in a Big West game at Northridge. Turner sent in Butler to play his most meaningful minutes of the season at that point and UC-Irvine rallied for a 74-68 victory.
“I thought in that game, our team was not especially focused and was not playing with the appropriate toughness,” Turner said in reflecting on that performance. “I like the level of toughness and energy JC can generate on defense.
“There was a junior-college transfer named Rodney Henderson who had a big first half and I told JC I wanted him to shut the guy off. He did that and he set the tone for the second half. I also think putting him in there sent a message to our other guys and JC was a part of us turning our team performance around in that game.”
It was after that performance when Turner started rewarding Butler with minutes and that carried over into the postseason.
He was a consistent presence during the Big West Tournament, averaging about 15 minutes per game in victories over UC-Riverside, Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. He only scored a few points in each game, but he was grabbing key rebounds and helping the Anteaters turn up the intensity on defense.
By virtue of winning the tournament championship, UC-Irvine gained an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Butler played 15 minutes and contributed two rebounds in a 70-64 victory over Kansas State in a first-round game March 22. But their dream season ended two days later when they lost 73-54 to Oregon.
The Anteaters finished the season 31-6, joining Houston, Gonzaga and Buffalo as the only Division I teams in the nation with at least 30 victories last season. Butler averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Butler said last March. “It’s something you just dream about growing up and watching the tournament every year. Just watching with your friends, you just think about how amazing it would be to get in that situation one day.”
It was all the more magical when one considers this: The Anteaters were 18-17 the year before Butler arrived in Irvine and they are 7-7 so far this season, which he is red-shirting.Maybe there was just something about what Butler brought to the table that season.