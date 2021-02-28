Tom Oates: It's time for Wisconsin to put up or shut up

To their credit, the Badgers shook off their mounting frustration and, behind guard D’Mitrik Trice’s late-game offensive explosion, almost caught the Illini at the end. But for a team that has yet to record a signature win, coming close at home against an Illinois team playing without national player of the year candidate Ayo Dosunmu just doesn’t cut it. Especially when it was exactly the type of game the Badgers needed to win if they wanted to enter March with the momentum that has eluded them all season.

Sure, the Badgers played with energy and passion in the last 3 minutes against the Illini, trimming a 14-point deficit to one. However, that doesn’t mean you can dismiss the first 37 minutes, when many of the same old problems surfaced for a team that dropped to 16-9 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. For the most part, previously good shooters have been missing shots. Lots of shots. And it was more of the same Saturday.

Before Trice started raining 3-pointers on the Illini — he made five in the final 2:12 — the Badgers shot abysmally from the field and especially from 3-point range. Indeed, they were 4-for-25 on 3-point tries in the first 37 minutes.