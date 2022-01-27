This Racine native is now a starter as a freshman for his NCAA Division I basketball team

The familiar buoyant voice that so reflected the can-do spirit of his brilliant high school basketball team was assertive over the phone during an interview earlier this week.

Kamari McGee, a first-team All-State guard for St. Catherine’s last season, had just been asked about the starting status he had earned in his 11th game for UW-Green Bay. His response was an emphatic, “I had to!”

Uh, what do you mean that you had to, Kamari?

“That’s what I was at St. Cat’s and I just wanted to work my way back into the starting lineup,” he said. “I didn’t mind coming off the bench, but being the competitor that I am, I wanted to be in the starting lineup.”

History has established that what McGee wants, he usually earns.

He was content playing in the immense shadow of Tyrese Hunter — now a starter for No. 23 Iowa State — for four seasons at St. Catherine’s and he happily served as the glue for a team that went 53-1 the last two seasons.

But McGee was no second fiddle. He was a star in his own rite, even if it wasn’t at obvious as it was with Hunter.

McGee is the one who had a remarkable assist-to-turnover ratio of 96-17 as a junior.

He’s the one who never cared who scored, yet methodically erupted for 22 of his 26 points in the WIAA Division 3 championship game last March 5 when the Angels needed someone to step up in a close game.

He’s the one who snagged one of the five first-team berths on the Associated Press All-State team as a senior despite playing in the same backcourt as Hunter. Two first-team All-State guards in the same backcourt? That doesn’t happen too often.

And he’s the one second-year Green Bay coach Will Ryan happily welcomed into his program this season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan was never able to personally scout McGee at St. Catherine’s, but it didn’t matter.

Ryan was looking for winners to build his program, just as his father, Bo, built a program at Wisconsin that played Duke for the 2015 NCAA championship. And Ryan knew he was getting a winner in McGee.

“There’s no doubt he brings that winning mentality to our program,” Ryan said. “That’s what we look for in recruits. Are they coming from a winning program? We knew right off the bat that he had the pedigree as a winner and you saw what he did in the state title game.

“It made it more clear and evident that he was definitely the guy we wanted in our program to be an integral piece for us for many years to come.”

That’s what the 6-foot point guard became starting Dec. 12 against Kansas State. McGee had set himself up to become a starter two days earlier, when he scored a team-high 19 points, along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in a 64-55 loss to Kansas City.

“I think we were down and I just got in a zone,” McGee said of his performance against Kansas City. “I tried to get everyone back in the game. Whether that was with scoring or with getting assists, whatever came to me, I was just trying to get everyone back in the game.

“I believe that was my breakout game.”

The next day, McGee was told to practice with the starters.

And when Lucas Stieber. who was named to the Horizon League’s All-Freshman team as a freshman last season, was placed in health and safety protocols, Ryan didn’t hesitate to move McGee into the starting lineup against Kansas State.

McGee responded with 14 points (second on the team), three rebounds and two assists in Green Bay’s 82-64 loss. He has been in the Phoenix’s starting lineup since then and that included a major test against Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference Dec. 22.

Playing against a team that was 10-1 at the time, McGee scored a team-high 14 points and handed out three assists in Green Bay’s 72-56 loss.

“That showed me that I can compete with anybody,” McGee said. “They’re considered a high major Big Ten program and we’re a mid major, so for me personally, so that showed me that I can compete at that high level.

“And for us as a team, we were up at the half (29-28), so that shows we can be a good team. We just have to make sure we play hard for the whole 40 minutes and not just in spurts during the game.”

The Phoenix have continued to struggle, going 2-7 with McGee as a starter. But they have been competitive. Despite some blowout losses, Green Bay has allowed an average of just six more points than it has scored this season.

“I feel that we are really, really close,” McGee said. “Early in the season, there were a few blowout games, but we were pushing each other even harder and you could see that we could be that team that wins a lot. I feel that we’re super close.”

Through the rigors of his first college basketball season, McGee has had a close confidant in Hunter, who is playing more than 400 miles to the southwest of Green Bay in Ames, Iowa. The two usually talk two to three times a week, McGee said, and share their experiences.

McGee also occasionally watches Hunter, who is starting for an Iowa State team that is 15-5 one year after finishing 2-22.

“Nothing fazes him at all,” McGee said. “I’m super proud of him. He does not get rattled at all.”

McGee is cut from the same cloth. He’s working on reducing his turnovers — he’s second on team with 37 after specializing in protecting the ball at St. Catherine’s — and he feels the college game is gradually slowing down for him.

“I want to be considered one of the best freshmen in this conference,” McGee said. “I just want to keep getting better every day.”

Ryan has certainly been seeing that improvement.

“He’s hungry to get better and he’s a winner,” Ryan said. “He’s going to be a huge piece for us going forward.”

