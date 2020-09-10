Same story for Bucks: Super regular season, painful playoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Posting the NBA’s best record once again couldn’t help the Milwaukee Bucks win a conference title, let alone a league championship.

The top seed in the playoffs will spend the rest of the postseason wondering why it couldn’t ever regain its pre-hiatus form in the Disney bubble.

Milwaukee was 53-12 when the coronavirus pandemic caused play to shut down for 4 ½ months. The Bucks went 8-10 after the season resumed in Florida, including a 4-1 loss in a best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Miami Heat.

They never seemed to adapt to playing without fans as well as other teams did.

“At the end of the day, every team went through that,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed all of Game 5 and most of Game 4 with a sprained right ankle. “It wasn’t just us. But maybe it affected us a little bit more.”

Questions now turn to the future of Antetokounmpo, who won the MVP last season and is a finalist for the award this year. The 25-year-old forward’s contract is set to expire after the 2020-21 season.

Milwaukee can offer Antetokounmpo a supermax extension that would enable him to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal.