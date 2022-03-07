Racine's Tyrese Hunter named Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year

AMES, Iowa — As daunting of a jump as it is from high school to the major-college level, Tyrese Hunter didn’t seem to have many issues.

The 2021 St. Catherine’s High School graduate was recognized as Big 12 Conference’s Freshman of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches, as announced Sunday by the Big 12 Conference.

He was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

The 6-0 point guard averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 assists, breaking the ISU freshman record with 155 assists while also posting 59 steals. On Saturday at Baylor, Hunter dished out 13 assists, the second-most ever in a single game by any Cyclone freshman.

Hunter reached double digits in 18 games, scoring a career-best 22 points at West Virginia and topping 20 points twice against conference competition.

“It’s the Big 12, so you’ve got to come out and play every night,” Hunter said in an interview last month with The Journal Times. “Everybody’s going to bring their all every night. You win some and you lose some, but at the end of the day, you always learn and move on, because the games go quick.

“I’ve put in enough work to just go out there and be confident.”

With Hunter running the show, the Cyclones made a dramatic turnaround. Despite consecutive losses to end the regular season, their 20 victories are already a plus-18 turnaround from last season. That is a school record and the most ever for a Big 12 team with a first-year coach: T.J. Otzelberger.

Otzelberger, a Milwaukee native, coached the Catholic Central High School boys basketball team in Burlington during the 2003-04 season.

But none of Hunter’s success should be considered a surprise. He earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a junior and senior at St. Catherine’s, during which the Angels went 53-1.

After the 25-0 Angels were deprived of contending for a state championship in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season, they got the job done last season. Hunter and St. Catherine’s capped a 28-1 season with a 68-49 victory over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran last March 5 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game.

Some NBA insiders see Hunter being drafted in the next year or two.

Peter Jackel of The Journal Times and reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.

