Racine's Kamari McGee is becoming a Wisconsin Badger

Kamari McGee has found a new home. And it just happens to be one of the most successful collegiate basketball programs in the nation.

McGee, who helped the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team to the WIAA Division 3 championship in 2021, is transferring from UW-Green Bay to Wisconsin. McGee, who earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a senior at St. Catherine's, made his announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

He will be eligible to play for the Badgers starting this fall and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1 guard fills one of UW's available scholarship spots, with three remaining after his addition. The Badgers had four players decide to leave the program, with Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Matthew Mors transferring and Johnny Davis declaring for the NBA draft.

McGee, who announced he was entering the transfer portal April 1, visited UW's coaching staff Sunday in Madison.

"I built a quick bond with the coaching staff," McGee said Tuesday afternoon when reached by The Journal Times. "They made me feel welcome and they explained to me how I would fit. That really stood out to me. And Madison has a nice fan base and it will be better competition, being a Big Ten school. That was really what I was looking for in my next step."

McGee said he wasn't recruited by Wisconsin while he was at St. Catherine's. But after his successful season at Green Bay — McGee started 20 of 29 games, averaged 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, ranked first on the team in steals (32) and second in assists (56) — UW coach Greg Gard and his staff apparently became convinced that he could play in the Big Ten Conference.

"They aren't bringing me in to sit next to the waterboy," McGee said. "They want me to come in and make an impact right away and be a leader."

Is McGee concerned about making such a big jump?

"I'm well prepared," he said. "There's nothing new. At the end of the day, it's just basketball to me. I work hard every day. And even against the high major school programs we played against at Green Bay, I held my own against each and every one of them.

"And I'm just going to get better not that I'm playing at a higher level. Everything is going to be more intense and I'm just going to be focused on the little things."

One member of Wisconsin's coaching staff is Sharif Chambliss, a 2000 St. Catherine's graduate who is the most recent Racine County player to play for the Badgers. Chambliss played for three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Wisconsin for the 2004-05 season.

While at St. Catherine's, McGee was a four-year starter for a team that went 91-12. The Angels were 25-0 and one victory from advancing to their first state tournament since 2011 when McGee was a junior before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the rest of the season.

One year later, St. Catherine's defeating Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the Division 3 championship game. In the game, McGee scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to bolster his cold-shooting team.

McGee's backcourt mate at St. Catherine's was Tyrese Hunter, who was the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year at Iowa State last season. Ironically, Iowa State ended Wisconsin's season in March with a 54-49 loss in a second-round NCAA Tournament game March 20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The point guard averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. He went 80.0% from the free-throw line and 27.5% from 3-point range.

The Racine native had a career-high 24 points against Wright State on Feb. 9 and was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team at the end of the season. He didn’t begin the season as a starter, but he worked his way up from the bench, starting in all but nine games.

Abby Schnable of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.

