JC Butler was trying to comprehend Sunday afternoon the magnitude of this magical ride he's helped make happen.
The freshman for the University of California-Irvine, who helped his team win the Big West Tournament on Saturday, is going to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Anteaters, who are in the South Region, open against Kansas State on Friday in San Jose, Calif.
"It's an amazing feeling," said Butler, who is the all-time leading scorer among high school boys basketball players in Racine County with 2,097 points. "It's something you just dream about growing up and watching the tournament every year. Just watching with your friends, you just think about how amazing it would be to get in that situation one day."
Butler, a first-team AP All-State forward for Prairie last season, said his mother, Lisa Escamilla of Racine, and father, Caron Butler of Woodland Hills, Calif., are making plans to be at the game.
If the Anteaters defeat Kansas State, they would play the winner of Wisconsin-Oregon winner on March 24. How does he feel about potentially playing the Badgers?
"That would be an amazing experience," he said. "It would be good to go against the home-state team."
Irvine obviously has to get past Kansas State Friday for a potential shot at the Badgers and that's not going to be easy. The Anteaters played Kansas State on Nov. 17, 2017 at Manhattan, Kan. -- when Butler was in his senior year at Priairie -- and lost 71-49.
But Irvine was only 18-17 that season. It is 30-5 this season and, as coach Russell Turner said in a recent interview with The Journal Times: "We feel we're the best team in California, and that's never been anything UC-Irvine could say."
Butler has been a big part of that success after starting to receive more playing time in February. He's earned his minutes, Turner said, because of his energy on defense; he contributed plenty of that in the Big West Tournament.
In a quarterfinal Thursday against UC-Riverside at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., Butler played 16 minutes in a 63-44 victory and contributed five points, three rebounds and an assist.
Irvine overcame a 40-34 deficit with 15:04 left Friday to defeat Long Beach State 75-67. Butler had one point, two rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes.
"I wasn't a force on the offensive side, but I came in and played great defense and played a part in the spark in the second half that led us to the comeback," he said.
Perhaps Butler's finest performance of the tournament came Saturday night, when the Anteaters defeated Cal State-Fullerton 92-64 for the championship. He played 18 minutes and grabbed five rebounds to share the lead in that category. He also had two points and a steal.
"I feel my defense, and especially the rebounding, was a major factor," Butler said. "I was one of the leading rebounders in that game. I just tried to come in and do what I could do."
Irvine's 28-point victory is the largest in Big West Tournament championship game history. The previous record was 25 set by UNLV over San Jose State (94-69) in 1987.
The Anteaters also extended their winning streak to 16, and their 30 victories are a school record. Irvine joins Houston, Gonzaga and Buffalo as the only teams in the nation to reach 30 victories this season.
