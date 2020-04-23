Racine native Rae Lin D’Alie was in Italy playing pro basketball as pandemic spiraled

For D’Alie, the pandemic happened quickly.

“We had a game in Sicily, so we took a flight to down to Palermo, Sicily and the federation suspended all games at 6 (in the evening),” she said. “We were on a travel trip, got shut down, slept there and came back to Bologna the next day.

“Slowly, they started shutting everything down in Italy and the leader of the country had gone on the national news and said that we were in all full-out quarantine and that the only reason for leaving the house was to go to the pharmacy or the grocery store.

“That was pretty radical because, 10 days prior, we had been in full season. It went from flying all over the country playing basketball to not being able to leave your house. Initially, there was was lot of fear for the Italian people because the number of people who had the virus and the number of people who were dying in Italy was very high right away.”

While D’Alie didn’t not personally see horrifying images of the suffering while in Italy, the heaviness was all around.