Racine native Rae Lin D’Alie was in Italy playing pro basketball as pandemic spiraled

It was a rough season for Rae Lin D’Alie.
It was a far rougher one for the country she represented.
The 32-year-old Racine native, a former standout for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, recently returned to Waterford after playing another season in Italy for Virtus Bologna.
D’Alie, a 5-foot-4 point guard who has been remarkably durable during her basketball career, was anything but that last season. Between the left ankle she rolled and the left hamstring she pulled, D’Alie spent much of the season on the bench.
“I rolled my ankle and I was out for three weeks,” said D’Alie, who led Waterford to the 2006 WIAA Division 1 championship game. “Then I got back and I pulled my left hamstring and was out for five weeks.
“Then I was back healthy for six weeks and then I re-pulled my hamstring and was out for five more weeks rehabbing. And then in my transition week back, the league got cancelled.”
The reason for that, of course, was because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first reported to have reached Italy in late January, when two Chinese tourists were confirmed to have been infected.
The country went on to become one of the epicenters for COVID-19. To date, about 190,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 25,000 deaths, have been reported in Italy, That death toll is the highest recorded in Europe and numerous cases through the continent would later be traced to Italy.
D’Alie saw it all unfold during a season she will certainly not look back on with fondness.
“I was kind of shocked that everything happened so quickly and so many major things had been suspended,” she said. “As things were shutting down, from a personal standpoint, it was like, ‘Oh, my goodness!’
“I was very grateful because I thought it was real intelligent that we would put people above entertainment and that we would want to care for one another. That was real cool.
“And from a personal standpoint, I was really grateful because I wasn’t feeling 100% with my leg and the pre-Olympics was coming in 10 days and they cancelled it. So I was trying to get to the pre-Olympics on a leg that was just coming into a transition phase where I could run full speed again. It was kind of a blessing in the middle of the chaos for me.”
As the pandemic spread, Italy dealt with a severe shortage of ventilators, which are crucial in keeping infected patients alive. Hospitals were overwhelmed as the pandemic spread and there were reports that many patients were left to die.
Italy has an older population with a median age of 47.4 (compared to 38.3 in the United States). Older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Many of the reported deaths in Italy have been people in their 80s and 90s.
For D’Alie, the pandemic happened quickly.
“We had a game in Sicily, so we took a flight to down to Palermo, Sicily and the federation suspended all games at 6 (in the evening),” she said. “We were on a travel trip, got shut down, slept there and came back to Bologna the next day.
“Slowly, they started shutting everything down in Italy and the leader of the country had gone on the national news and said that we were in all full-out quarantine and that the only reason for leaving the house was to go to the pharmacy or the grocery store.
“That was pretty radical because, 10 days prior, we had been in full season. It went from flying all over the country playing basketball to not being able to leave your house. Initially, there was was lot of fear for the Italian people because the number of people who had the virus and the number of people who were dying in Italy was very high right away.”
While D’Alie didn’t not personally see horrifying images of the suffering while in Italy, the heaviness was all around.
“There was an apartment complex across the street from where I lived and ambulances literally went out of there every day with their lights on,” she said. “So that was sad because I was wondering if maybe it was an apartment complex with older people because it was constantly just every day in that area.
“I know some people in the health industry and our team doctor was quarantined at one of the hospitals because they had found a case. And I had a couple of friends who had lost their loved ones because of the virus.
“The saddest part for me is hearing how they couldn’t even say goodbye to their loved ones. Or that the older people had to die alone in their hospital beds because there was no way that their family could be with them by their side.”
But D’Alie sees better days ahead for the country she has grown to love.
“There’s been this unity and I’ve seen it a lot where the Italian people are really coming together right now,” she said. “They’re really strong in their identity as Italians and that’s really, really cool to see.”
From a personal standpoint, D’Alie is hoping to resume her basketball career in Italy later this year.
“If we’re coming off a seven-week quarantine and they’re slowly going to start to re-introduce normal life, I would think in a month or two, we could be back to normal and we could start a season by September.
“But we’re not really sure if there’s going to be a second wave or what’s going to happen once life starts up again. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
