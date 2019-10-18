Playing among the best of the best that day in June 2005 at the Wisconsin Coaches Association All-Star Game, Krystal Ellis did something that was almost unheard of for her: She made a bad pass.
Actually, “she made a horrible pass,” said Jeff Tarkowski, her basketball coach at St. Catherine’s, said of that day in the Kohl Center in Madison.
OK, even the best aren’t flawless. But Ellis wasn’t about to dismiss that play as just one of those things.
“Right away, she went back and just stole the ball right back from this All-Star player,” Tarkowski said. “That just shows you that she could get it done and play the game.”
Oh, Ellis could sure play the game, all right. So much so that she was a first-team Associated Press All-State player three times at St. Catherine’s and left as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,592 points, a record that still stands.
She also became the career-leading scorer of the Marquette women’s program with 1,940 points, a record she held for nearly 10 years before Allazia Blockton surpassed her last December.
Just call Ellis a natural. She was a fast, quick, fluid, tenacious player who could have made it all about herself, but instead made it about her team. And now, eight years after she played her final organized game, the 32-year-old Ellis is being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’m honored,” she said. “I love my city, I love where I’m from, so it’s great to be honored in my city.”
Ellis’ corner of the world growing up was near the corner of 17th and Howe streets, a 10-minute walk from St. Catherine’s. Her parents, Rommel Ellis and Brenda Smith, are 1983 Park graduates who were basketball standouts in high school and both introduced her to the sport almost as soon as she was out of her crib.
A Christmas didn’t go by when there wasn’t a new basketball for her to unwrap. The Ellis’ carpeted living room was transported into her personal basketball court, where little Krystal used to hold her own against cousins who were bigger and stronger than her.
“I have some guy cousins who were a couple years older than me and I played against them,” she said. “They were all bigger, but we still played.”
Ellis’ hoops education continued at recreation centers throughout the city.
“My mom would take me and my five guy cousins to the King Center, the YMCA, whichever one was open,” she said. “That’s really how I got better. That’s how I became quicker. I had to pass the ball a lot harder because they were boys — some were adults. I had to get a quicker jump shot because of that ... I had to do everything a little more advanced because they were bigger and stronger and faster than me.”
By the the time Ellis got to St. Catherine’s in the fall of 2001, she was a self-made star. She was a big part of a team that advanced to the WIAA Division 2 championship game in 2002, which the Angels lost to Columbus 58-46.
And Ellis got better from there.
“She ran the show for a long time during her tenure in high school basketball,” said Rob Domagalski, who took over Union Grove’s program in 2000. “She was St. Cat’s and she was Racine County when it came to basketball. We had a couple opportunities where we played them close and she would just take over.”
That was never more the case than Dec. 14, 2004, when the Angels hosted Union Grove in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Ellis scored 19 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter as St. Catherine’s rallied from a 17-point deficit to win 57-51.
“I hate talking about that game because I represent Union Grove and I want to win,” Domagalski said. “But if there’s one game that sticks out, that is the one that signifies how dominant she was. She just took over and we were winning by 15 with 5:06 left.”
The best was yet to come when Ellis moved on to Marquette, even if she started out slowly. The college game is a big step up from high school and it took time for Ellis to fully understand what it takes to compete at that level.
There was an awakening during his first college game Nov. 18, 2005 against Evansville, when Ellis saw a team-low seven minutes on the floor in Marquette’s 54-46 victory.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Ellis said. “It was upsetting, but I wasn’t able to get on the court yet. They had to trust me. I had to learn the system. It made me think, ‘What do I need to do to get on the court?’ “
It was during the Christmas break, a time Ellis said freshmen either rise or fall, when she took a big step. By Jan. 7, 2006 a 67-52 loss to DePaul, she began to figure things out with a team-high 17 points.
“We actually got blown out, but that was my breakout game,” she said. “That was two months, basically, after I had played just seven minutes.”
Carolyn Kieger, a senior guard on that Marquette team who is now Penn State’s head coach, remembers Ellis’ all-out drive to succeed during their one season as teammates.
“She was just naturally gifted,” Kieger said. “She could do things on the court where you would turn your head and be like, ‘Did she just do that?’ And it was like, ‘Yeah, she did.’
“She just progressively got better, literally with every workout. Like every college freshmen, you come in and you have no idea what college athletics looks like and you have no idea what hard work looks like.
“She just stuck with it and continually got better. Her rate of improvement was ridiculously fast. I don’t know if I’ve seen somebody improve so quickly.”
During each of her four years at Marquette, Ellis earned All-Big East Conference honors and was first team twice. She led Marquette to the WNIT championship as a junior in 2008 and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Ellis scored 40 points in a 69-64 victory over Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
After playing professionally in Greece, Iceland and Slovakia following college, Ellis ended her playing career on her terms. She now works for Racine County and recently became a Division of Economics Support Supervisor.
But Ellis can’t completely leave the sport she loves behind. She is in her seventh season of working as a high school girls basketball official and earned her first state tournament assignment last March.
“I got everything I wanted out of it,” she said. I loved it. I played basketball for a very long time. I got to stop when I wanted. Nobody made me stop. I think that’s big for me.”
Added Kieger: “She could always get the job done when push came to shove. She was a gamer. When the lights went on, Krystal was going to shine her best.”
