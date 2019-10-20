Spectators were in disbelief as they tried to make sense of the UW-Parkside scoreboard the evening of Feb. 27, 1976.
With 1:21 remaining, Milwaukee Thomas More was leading mighty St. Catherine’s 42-37 in a WISAA Region 8 semifinal. Thomas More big man Dick Miller was at the free-throw line in a bonus situation with a chance to salt away this one.
It was all but over, especially considering the 3-point basket, which enables quick comebacks, was still 10 years from being introduced. Was a St. Catherine’s team coached by John McGuire really not going on to the state tournament for the first time in forever? It just couldn’t be.
“If he made it, church was out,” McGuire conceded after the game about Miller’s free-throw attempt.
Instead, a prayer was about to be answered.
Miller missed on the front end of that bonus situation. And St. Catherine’s went on to mount a furious rally that was culminated with three seconds left.
That’s when a lanky 6-foot-7 junior named Harvey Knuckles took a pass from Bob Jaklich deep in the right corner, somehow worked free, and desperately banked in an awkward shot to give the Angels a spectacular 43-42 victory.
A star was born that night. Going on 43 years later, Knuckles remains a star with all who know him. Everyone loves ol’ Harvey. His sweet shot was exceeded only by his sweet disposition.
“No. 1, it was his smile,” said Chris Gorman, who competed in basketball and track with Knuckles and remains one of his closest friends. “He’d greet you with that right away. He listened to you and he took an interest in you.”
Chuck Wood, Knuckles’ sophomore coach at St. Catherine’s, believes Knuckles being the youngest of 17 children has a great deal to do with his gentle nature.
“He had to learn to deal with a lot of people in the house,” Wood said. “Besides mom and dad, he had to deal with brothers and sisters and all the commotion that goes on in a house.”
But being a nice guy was also an issue when Knuckles, who was born in Tyronza, Ark., enrolled at St. Catherine’s as a sophomore in the fall of 1974 from Washington Junior High School. Knuckles was too gentle, which didn’t bode well when it came time for this 170-pound string bean to mix it up in the paint with much larger, more physical players.
Credit Wood, sixth man on Loyola’s 1963 NCAA championship team, with toughening up Knuckles. As his sophomore coach during the the 1974-75 season, Wood used to regularly take Knuckles to school during intense, one-on-one games during practice.
Wood didn’t take any cheap shots, but just about anything went during those showdowns.
“I wanted to toughen him up,” Wood said. “He was too nice! If he touched me, it was a foul, but if I hit him, it wasn’t a foul. I just tried to get him used to the fact that, ‘Hey, it’s not always going to go your way, but you’ve got to be more physical.’ “
Wood also wasn’t adverse to grabbing Knuckles by the pants whenever he tried to drive past him.
“He never showed it, but I think down deep, he just wanted to take me and put me in the basket,” Wood said.
Maybe so. But in an email interview from his home in Quimper, near the west coast of France, Knuckles thanks Wood all these years later.
You have free articles remaining.
“I owe a lot to coach Wood,” Knuckles wrote. “One rule we had was that there were no fouls called. That was to make me tougher and also to learn to play through contact. It took me the whole year before I could beat him, but I started to win some by the end of the year.
“He showed me three moves — a turn-around jump shot and a drop-step right and drop-step left. He told me if I worked on all three, I would be All-State when I was a senior.”
Back in an era when it was almost unheard of for freshmen and sophomores to see time in varsity games, Knuckles did not play for McGuire until his junior season of 1975-76. Emboldened by Wood but still determined to be a team player, Knuckles averaged a modest 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a game, but shot nearly 60 percent from the floor that season.
His senior season of 1976-77 is when Knuckles truly broke out. He averaged 22.5 points per game and was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin after leading the Angels to the WISAA Class A state championship. It was the sixth and final state championship for the legendary McGuire.
While Wood toughed up Knuckles on the court, McGuire emboldened him in another way.
“My junior year, coach McGuire called me into his office and showed me a box of letters he received from universities across the country,” Knuckles wrote. “And he told me if I didn’t pick it up in the classroom, I wouldn’t be able to qualify for a scholarship.
“He knew how important this was to me and how I wanted to make my family proud. That talk scared me in a good way.”
Knuckles also excelled in track at St. Catherine’s, joining Mike Ricchio, Joe Blommel and Dave Berg on the Angels’ state championship mile relay as a senior. He also was second in the 440.
“Harvey was just gliding along,” Wood, St. Catherine’s track coach at the time, said of Knuckles’ running style. “His stride was probably 10 feet!”
Knuckles accepted a scholarship to the University of Toledo where he was a teammate with Miller, the Thomas More center who was matched against Knuckles in that 1976 thriller at Parkside.
As a senior at Toledo, Knuckles was named the MAC Player of the Year after averaging 22 points and 7 rebounds per game. He left as the third-leading scorer in program history with 1,488 points.
And then came heartbreak. He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 39th player taken in the 1981 draft. It appeared that Knuckles might be a part of the 1980s Showtime Lakers that featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, but he released during their final cut in camp and never surfaced again in the NBA.
“I think if I came out of college today with more teams, I would go in the first round,” Knuckles wrote. “And even if I was drafted 39th overall, I would definitely make the league. But that’s just what I think.”
After being released, Knuckles went overseas, where he played in numerous countries from 1982-2009. He was almost 50 when he appeared in his final game, for Ergue-Armel in Quimper in 2009. Playing for Lausanne, Switzerland during the 1984-85 season, Knuckles averaged a league-high 32.2 points per game.
He was married twice and has two children, one of whom is an actress in England. His second wife, Fabienne Marie Renee Knuckles, died Jan. 3, 2000.
And now Knuckles is coming home to be honored in the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. Wood believes Knuckles stands along anyone in the history of St. Catherine’s illustrious program, even Jim Chones, who had a long NBA career.
“He’s got to be in the top five of St. Catherine’s players,” he said. “There’s no question. I’d put Harvey against anybody. I’d put Harvey against Jim Chones.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.