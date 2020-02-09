Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57

"Definitely getting stops was the biggest thing. The biggest key was just locking down," Pritzl said.

Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), which committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half and had trouble getting good shots in the paint.

Six-foot-9 center Kaleb Wesson, the team's leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, spent much of the final 7 minutes of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. He finished with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

D'Mitrik Trice, who scored eight, sandwiched two 3s around a Pritzl trey in a span of 1:08 late in the first half to give Wisconsin a 36-20 lead.

"That was a big momentum turn," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "Our closeouts weren't very good. But give them credit – they hit a lot of shots."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOUGH WEEK

Helland, in a statement last week to reporters, said that he apologized to players after repeating what he called a "repugnant word" in recounting the story, and that he had voiced his disapproval. Helland said that he made a mistake in a "moment of inattentiveness and for that I have the deepest regret."