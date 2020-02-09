Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57
0 comments
WISCONSIN 70, OHIO STATE 57

Pritzl scores 19, Wisconsin cruises past Ohio State 70-57

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-02-09-Wis Ohio State 28.JPG

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter is fouled by Ohio State guard CJ Walker in the second half Sunday in Madison. The Badgers hosted Ohio State in a Big Ten game at the Kohl Center.  

 STEVE APPS, Lee Newspapers

MADISON — Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl was looking down at the final boxscore from a podium when Trevor Anderson leaned in from a few seats over to give his teammate a compliment.

It might have been the only time that Pritzl was caught off guard on Sunday following the Badgers' easy 70-57 win over Ohio State.

Pritzl scored 19 points, shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point territory, while Anderson added eight points. They led a stellar effort by Wisconsin's bench, which outscored Ohio State's reserves 30-16.

"Shout out to my man," Anderson said as he looked down at Pritzl. "Heck of a day for him!"

Wisconsin (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten Conference) responded to another tough week off the court with another home win in the rough-and-tumble league to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after being placed on leave for allegedly using a racial epithet in front of Badgers players as he recounted a story from his days in the NBA. The school said it had no evidence Helland had directed racially insensitive language toward any player.

On Sunday, the Badgers regrouped with their fourth straight win at the Kohl Center, closing the final 4:08 of the first half with a 16-0 run to seize control with a 38-20 halftime lead.

"Definitely getting stops was the biggest thing. The biggest key was just locking down," Pritzl said.

Andre Wesson had 11 points to lead Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), which committed nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half and had trouble getting good shots in the paint.

Six-foot-9 center Kaleb Wesson, the team's leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, spent much of the final 7 minutes of the first half on the bench with foul trouble. He finished with eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

D'Mitrik Trice, who scored eight, sandwiched two 3s around a Pritzl trey in a span of 1:08 late in the first half to give Wisconsin a 36-20 lead.

"That was a big momentum turn," Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. "Our closeouts weren't very good. But give them credit – they hit a lot of shots."

TOUGH WEEK

Helland, in a statement last week to reporters, said that he apologized to players after repeating what he called a "repugnant word" in recounting the story, and that he had voiced his disapproval. Helland said that he made a mistake in a "moment of inattentiveness and for that I have the deepest regret."

Swingman Kobe King, the team's second-leading scorer, left the program about two weeks ago to seek a transfer. Wisconsin beat Michigan State on Feb. 1 in its first home game since King left the team.

Each of the last two home wins also followed tough road losses.

"The one thing is they're resilient, they learn and they're always ready for the next challenge," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot just 32% in the first half and 37% overall on the afternoon. They couldn't keep up with Wisconsin's perimeter attack after shooting just 6 of 19 (31%) from the 3-point line.

Wisconsin: Gard started the 6-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-10 Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer, in the frontcourt together for the first time this season. The lineup change worked with Reuvers (three blocks) and Potter (two blocks) leading an inspiring effort on the defensive end near the bucket in the first half.

ON THE RUN

After falling behind by 18 at the half, the sloppy Buckeyes never got closer than 11 the rest of the way. "I thought we had a lot of balls knocked loose from us," Holtmann said. "We did not challenge and contest enough on their threes."

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes open a stretch of three of four games at home by hosting Rutgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers get a five-day break before visiting Nebraska on Saturday.

+1 
Markus Howard, Marquette

Howard

MU's supporting cast steps up

MILWAUKEE — No. 19 Butler contained Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer, but Marquette’s supporting cast answered the challenge.

Howard, who entered averaging 27.9 points, scored 17 and Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen added 16 apiece to lead Marquette to a 76-57 victory over Butler on Sunday.

“They’re a tough assignment in general,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “Obviously you start with Markus Howard, so how much attention do you want to give him in terms of helping, allow him to just play and keep the other guys contained? I thought we did a job on him. Recoveries to some of the shooters were slow.”

Marquette (17-6, 7-4 Big East) put the game away when McEwen hit back-to-back 3 pointers and Bailey followed with another to give the Golden Eagles a 62-45 lead with 6:09 remaining.

“It’s always fun to play with a player like Markus,” said Bailey, who had a game-high eight rebounds. “He’s the best scorer in the country, and teams know that. So, they’re going to focus their defense around Markus. That’s when everybody else has to step up. When someone’s open, we know we’re going to get the ball and we’ve got to be ready to shoot.”

The victory avenged an 89-85 overtime loss at Butler on Jan. 24, Marquette’s only loss in its last seven games.

Kamar Baldwin had 23 points and Bryce Nze added 14 for Butler (18-6, 6-5), which has stumbled after a 15-1 start.

Marquette went to the free-throw line 28 times, making 21, compared with 7 of 8 for Butler. The Golden Eagles also had 11 3-pointers, including four each by Bailey and McEwen, while the Bulldogs were just 4 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Marquette had not played since Feb. 1, and coach Steve Wojciechowski said defensive work during the time off helped limit Butler to 38% shooting.

“More than anything, it gave us a chance to get back and work on our defense, because our defense has not been up to par, or at least up to what I believe our capabilities are,” Wojciechowski said. “I’m proud of our guys that they were able to take what we did on the practice floor and translate it into a game situation against just a terrific, terrific team.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News