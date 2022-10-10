Peter Jackel: Yarbrough made herself into a success story

This was initially intended to be just a career overview of Arneda Yarbrough, the spunky, determined young lady who followed the great Sonja Henning at Horlick High School in 1987.

Yarbrough was recently inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. This was 31 years after she played her final game for Horlick and this column might have been just a standard recognition of Yarbrough's achievements to commemorate that induction.

Well, let's get that part of her story covered in the next couple of paragraphs because what's far more meaningful about Yarbrough is what she's doing today.

So here goes as far as Yarbrough the athlete.

She led the Rebels as a sophomore to the 1989 WIAA Division 1 Tournament — the program's most recent appearance to date. She was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin two years later despite being someone who willingly set up her teammates instead of routinely pile up points.

As Yarbrough recalled, "It wasn't about me and my statistics. It was about me guiding and leading the team to victory. That's what point guards do."

And then she took her magic to Iowa City, where she was the floor leader as a sophomore in 1993 on the first Iowa women's basketball team to advance to the NCAA Final Four. The following season, she led the Hawkeyes in assists.

All of this stuff happened three decades ago and her exploits have been chronicled countless times in the pages of the Journal Times sports section, among other publications.

What lives on all these years later is Yarbrough's character and the life she has chosen to lead. It was rooted right here in Racine, where Yarbrough steered clear of dead ends, found detours when necessary and always arrived at her destination.

While she was at Horlick, Yarbrough worked for what she got and wasn't interested in instant gratification. She didn't pout. She didn't walk away when she didn't get what she wanted. She didn't skip practices. She didn't cause grief for her coaches.

And she didn't feel the pressure of following in the footsteps of Henning, who went on to earn first-team All-American honors at Stanford. Instead, Yarbrough was raised to feel comfortable in her own skin.

" 'NeNe' was one of Racine’s best," said Barb Chambers, Horlick's coach from 1983-2002. "She was a leader on and off the court. Her attitude and outlook on life made her a role model for those who followed. It was a privilege to coach her and then to see her grow into the woman she has become."

And what a woman she has become. Two months before her 50th birthday, Yarbrough is a Registered Nurse of Clinical Operations in Crown Point, Ind. She is a single parent of daughter Amaria, 14, and son Amir, 8. And she's raising her children with the same tough love and discipline that she came to understand from her mother, Jean Malone, while growing up in Racine.

Yarbrough expects her two children to go onto to college but she also expects each of them to figure out a way to make that happen. Arneda made it clear that her retirement account is off limits for their college tuition. So they'd better earn an academic or athletic scholarship. Or they better work their way through college.

It happens that Amaria is an emerging softball player and a straight 'A' student at Crown Point High School who has college potential. She's not going to waste that gift. Her mother won't allow that.

Arenda recalls counseling her daughter that, "TikTok is not going to allow you to hit that ball. TikTok is not going to allow you to field it when it comes to you. It's not going to allow you work on your speed and agility to get from base to base. You've got to put your work and dedication in your sport. When you have time during the day, everything you can be doing to work on your craft, you should be doing. That's the only way you're going to get better and to get where you want to go.

"Her goal is to go to the University of Texas to play softball."

Goals are what Arneda preaches to both of her children. Accepting nothing less than the best is what she demands.

More parental figures like Arneda would mean so much to so many directionless youths who spend endless hours staring into their smart phones instead of embracing possibilities. Arneda set up a future for herself. So many others leave their futures hanging in the balance and allow society to take the hit when they fail.

"I've talked to my daughter about sex, the consequences, all of that," Yarbrough said with a powerful conviction in her voice. "I had that conversation with my daughter at age 10 and still at 11 and still at 12 and still at 13 and still now at 14.

"You always have to stay in their ear about it because the streets can take over your kids. And I'm not going to let the streets take over my kids. I make sure my kids understand, 'This is appropriate' and 'This is not appropriate.'

"You have to get them when they're young. My kids have been disciplined since they were younger. And I continue to do that as they get older."

Yarbrough has done more than talk the talk.

"Guess what?" she said. "I had a home built from the ground up three years ago. I just sold my home to get my daughter in a different school district that's better for her academically and athletically."

What's sad for Yarbrough is visiting her old hometown and not seeing the same passion to excel from high school students that use to be so much more common. Sure there are exceptions, but the Arneda Yarbroughs of this world seem to be dwindling.

The result is a far different high school sports landscape.

Fans across the nation must walk through metal detectors to attend a high school event. High school programs are being merged or dropped all together because desire has been overtaken by indifference.

"The culture is completely different," Yarbrough said. "I was like, 'Whoa!' The kids don't want to work! It's just too much of modern technology that has gotten a hold of our kids that has taken away that commitment to the game, to the craft."

One exception for Yarbrough is 2011 Case graduate Sam Logic. Twenty years after Yarbrough was named the state's player of the year, Logic received the same honor. And just like Yarbrough did, Logic went on to play for Iowa, where she earned third-team AP All-American honors as a senior.

The common denominator between the two? They were both the first to arrive at practice, the last to leave and they made every moment in between count. What's more, their seasons lasted 12 months a year.

"She worked for everything she got!," said Yarbrough, who coached Logic. "I love Sammie. Oh, my God, I love her to pieces! She had that work ethic that is needed to take you to the next level, not only in basketball, but in life.

"I just admire her for her work ethic because there weren't many in her era at all. She was the reason Case went as far as they did because she just pulled them along. She was that leader who held people accountable."

Holding people accountable.

It sure seems like we need a lot more of that these days.