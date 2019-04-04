The popular choice is Virginia.
That was the consensus when local basketball coaches and players were asked which team among Virginia, Michigan State, Auburn and Texas Tech will win college basketball's national championship Monday night in Minneapolis.
Making Virginia all the more appealing is its coach, Tony Bennett, a native of Clintonville, Wis., who played for his father, Dick, at UW-Green Bay. And Bennett's first cousin, Nick, is the boys basketball coach at St. Catherine's.
Here are the thoughts from those contacted:
LUKE REIGEL, UW-PARKSIDE MEN'S COACH: "I'd love to see a Virginia-Texas Tech final. Chris Beard (the Texas Tech coach) was a D-II guy at one point, so it would be great to see someone work their way up the ranks and win it all. And, obviously, Tony Bennett is a classy guy. That's what I'd like to see. But you can never count out Michigan State. So if I had to go one way, I'd probably go with State. (Coach Tom) Izzo is so experienced, they play so hard, they're fearless and they play well in the big moment."
MARQUISE MILTON, HORLICK ALL-STATE GUARD: "Virginia. They get the ball down and they're very consistent at making their shots. I think they'll be able to pull it out."
CARON BUTLER, TWO-TIME NBA ALL-STAR: "Honestly, this is the first time in a long time there's no clear-cut favorite. If I was a betting man, which I'm not, I'd go with Michigan State. Certain things are going to come down to coaching and I think Michigan State has a slight edge in the coaching department."
DAVE PETTIT, UNION GROVE BOYS COACH: "Virginia. I think they play old-school, they're patient with the ball, everybody touches the ball on offense, they play great defense and it's not just run and gun. They run great sets and I like their discipline."
JEFF CHRISTENSEN, RACINE LUTHERAN BOYS COACH: "Virginia. They have the most upperclassmen and the game gets slower as the final games come up. And that's the style they play. They're a possession-type team."
CAROLINE STRANDE, RACINE LUTHERAN ALL-STATE GUARD: "Virginia will win it all because they've got a great coach and Kyle Guy is an amazing player. I like the way he shoots and distributes the ball. And after they lost in the first round last year, it's their destiny to win now."
JASON TREUTELAAR, HORLICK BOYS COACH: "I'm going to go with Virginia. I just get a sense that this is their year. They've really played consistently throughout the season and I think a lot of us in the state, for obvious reasons, will be pulling for Virginia. I think they'll win it and my heart's going to be with them."
WALLY BOOKER, CASE GIRLS COACH: "I'd really like to see Virginia win, but I'm going to have to go with Michigan State. They've got the best point guard (Cassius Winston) in the Final Four and I just believe if you get good guard play in these tournaments, I really believe you'll win the game. I think Winston is the difference."
JIM BETKER, RETIRED PARK BOYS COACH: "I'll go with Tony Bennett. He was a first-team All-State guy when I was a senior (in 1988). He's just been a class-act guy who runs a class-act program. They never have any violations with the NCAA. Hopefully, Nick's cousin wins it all. It'll be interesting. Texas Tech has been playing great defense. Michigan State knocked off what was considered to be the best team in the nation (Duke)."
CHUCK WOOD, MEMBER OF 1963 NCAA CHAMPION LOYOLA: "My heart and soul are pulling for Virginia for a number of reasons, especially because of the connection (between Tony and Nick Bennett). The Bennett guy just seems like a classy guy. He runs a hell of a clean program and his dad (Dick) coached at Madison and was very successful. It would be nice for the family. And also, I'd like to see them win because of last year's stumble, when they got beat out of the gate by a team that didn't belong on the floor with them (Maryland Baltimore County). If they shoot well, they win. But I don't know. With Michigan State, it seems the ball is bouncing their way and they play a little more physical, which I don't believe Virginia is. But if I was a betting man, which I'm not, I guess I'd bet on Virginia."
JASON ATANASOFF, PRAIRIE BOYS COACH: "I originally picked Duke, so that's over with. I just think Michigan State's hot right now. I think them and Virginia mirror each other in a lot of ways, but I think Michigan State is on a roll right now. I got to see them play in the United Center (in Chicago) in the Big Ten Tournament and I just think they're rolling. Certainly, I think it's between them and Virginia, but I'll go with Michigan State to keep my father happy (Atanasoff's father, Karl, is from Iron River, Mich)."
AMBRIAL SANDERS, HORLICK GIRLS COACH: "Michigan State. I just think they have the drive right now and all the pieces for the puzzle to just put it together for a little Cinderella story."
STEVE SHAFFER, RACINE LUTHERAN GIRLS COACH: "I really like Michigan State and Virginia to be in the championship game. I think Texas Tech will give Michigan State a very good game because of how well they play defense, but I just have a hard time going with somebody who hasn't done it yet. And if I was going to pick between Michigan State and Virginia, my heart goes for Virginia because I grew up near Green Bay and I remember when Tony Bennett played for Green Bay. And when I was growing up, Dick Bennett coached at Stevens Point and I went to his camps every year. I got to talk to him and really admire him as a coach. I think Michigan State and Virginia would be an excellent game, but I will say I think Virginia has enough offense to beat Michigan State and win it all. So I would say Virginia by just a couple points."
