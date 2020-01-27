Peter Jackel: Racine's Caron Butler and Kobe Bryant enjoyed strong bond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And in his 2004 book, "The Last Season: A Team in Search of Its Soul," outgoing Lakers coach Phil Jackson (he would return one year later) wrote that Bryant was "uncoachable," a criticism Bryant would eventually not dispute.

But when Butler joined the Lakers after an injured-plaqued season, the Bryant he encountered was someone quite different. This Bryant was kind, helpful and welcoming to Butler — to the extent of personally picking up his new teammate in Los Angeles during the summer of 2004.

"He was very gracious," Butler said in the July 20, 2004 Journal Times. "He picked me up, her gave me a big hug, he told me that he really looked forward to playing with me and that he thought the world of me to go through an injury so early on and come back from it.

"He said, 'A lot of guys would have gave up,' and, 'I think the world of you, man — you're going to be a great player in this league and I'm going to see to it.' "