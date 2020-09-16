Peter Jackel: Late John Thompson was a giant on and off court

So many of us remember him as that towering figure who used to cast such a commanding presence at courtside.
With a white towel constantly draped around his shoulders and his metal-framed glasses, the 6-foot-10 John Thompson oversaw great things as coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball coach for 27 seasons.
Inheriting a 3-23 team in 1972, Thompson built the Hoyas into a force, leading them to the NCAA championship game in 1982, ‘84 and ‘85. On the evening of April 2, 1984, he became the first Black coach to win a Division I national championship when the Hoyas defeated Houston 84-75 in Seattle.
Thompson was also a mover and shaker off the court, consistently looking out for his players, most of whom were minorities. He once walked off a court before a game to protest an NCAA rule because he felt it hindered minority athletes.
“What I hope to do is to bring attention to the fact that [Proposal 42] is very much discriminatory,” Thompson said in protesting a rule that denied financial aid to students with low SAT scores. “I’m beginning to feel like the kid from the lower socio-economic background who has been invited to dinner, had dessert, and now is being asked to leave.”
He was an even greater man than a coach. And when he died Aug. 30 at the age of 78, his family issued a statement that celebrated his character.
“For us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle and friend,” that statement read in a part. “More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was a voice in our ear everyday.”
But a dozen years before Thompson started turning Georgetown into one of the most successful teams in college basketball, he became well known by a group of kids from Racine. Those kids were members of the 1959-60 St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team, who witnessed the dominance of Thompson not as a coach, but as a player.
The date was March 20, 1960 and the site was the very place Thompson would help make famous a quarter century later — Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
St. Catherine’s entered that championship game of the Knights of Columbus Scholastic Basketball Tournament with a 28-1 record — including 56-5 over the previous two seasons — under coach John McGuire. The Angels’ opponent for that national championship was Archbishop John Carroll of Washington D.C., which had won 50 straight games with the help of the domineering Thompson.
Carroll played a rugged schedule that included some small college teams and nobody could touch this team. In a show of arrogance, Carroll coach Bob Dwyer used to read a newspaper on the bench as a show that his team always has things completely under control.
What followed was maybe the most memorable game in the history of high school basketball in Racine County. And nobody got to know Thompson better that afternoon than Chuck Wood, the Angels’ 6-3 forward who was their leading scorer.
“At the start of the championship game, Thompson got the tip-off and Archbishop Carroll scored,” Wood recalled. “We came down, set up our offense — a double post with me and (6-foot-8) Tom Schilke inside. Coach McGuire called a time out.
“In the huddle, he told me to stand in the corner because John Thompson was guarding me. He said, ‘Our four are better than their four.’ We would move the ball around and I would get the ball periodically to keep Thompson’s attention.
“After a number of times of me touching the ball and not taking a shot, Thompson backed off me a bit. Seeing that he was backing off me, I thought, ‘Next time I get the ball, I’ll take a jump shot.’ I get the ball and Thompson is about six to eight feet off me.
“I take my shot. I was damn lucky I ducked. Thompson swatted my jump shot back at me and it landed in the third row. Had I not ducked, I probably would have been seeing stars and they would have been picking me off the floor.”
It had the potential to be an ugly afternoon for the Angels, whose perfect season was ruined one week earlier. Menasha St. Mary’s, employing a slow-down offense, stunned St. Catherine’s 32-30 in the WISAA state championship game in Milwaukee.
But St. Catherine’s, who endured a 700-mile train ride to Washington D.C., was poised to make history in its second of three straight trips to the national tournament. Before a partial crowd of 4,000 that gradually became mesmerized by the spunky Angels, this game became a classic.
That crowd became downright hysterical with 1:03 to play when St. Catherine’s Jim Poulsen made a basket to give the Angels a 55-54 lead. An upset for the ages was in the making.
And Dwyer wasn’t reading his traditional newspaper. And that crowd of 4,000, which obviously favored its hometown team, was actually switching its allegiance to St. Catherine’s.
But St. Catherine’s struggled with free-throw shooting that afternoon. And with 14 seconds left and the Angels clinging to that 55-54 advantage, George Leftwich fouled Bob Letsch — who went on to become the second-winningest coach in Wisconsin high school basketball history.
Letsch’s first attempt in the one-and-one was off the mark and Carroll’s Walt Skinner grabbed the rebound. Dwyer called a timeout. As described in the game story from the March 21, 1960 Journal Times, “Carroll took the ball inbounds and worked it down court. Skinner then passed to Leftwich, who made his favorite shot, a jump from the circle, and it was 56-55, Carroll, with five second left.
“St. Catherine’s at that point called a timeout and it cost them another point. The Angels had used up their timeouts and a technical was called against them. John Thompson then calmly stepped to the foul line and made the free throw and it was 57-55, Carroll, at the buzzer.”
Thompson finished with 15 points that afternoon, nine of which came on free throws.
Three years later, Wood was a junior sixth man on a Loyola of Chicago team that won the NCAA championship. That same year, Thompson was the star of a Providence team that won the National Invitation Tournament, which was seen in a far more illustrious light then than it is today.
There were a few times after that when Wood tried to connect with Thompson, but with no success.
“When John led the Hoyas to the NCAA championship in 1984, I sent him a note of congratulations, but never got a response,” Wood said. “That was no surprise because we really had no prior relationship. We were opponents for 24 minutes back in 1960.”
And then in 2013, the NCAA hosted the 1963 Loyola team and Mississippi State in Detroit for a regional tournament game. A primarily Black Loyola team defeated a white Mississippi State team in what would be celebrated in a TV documentary billed as “The Game of Change.”
“At halftime, members of both the ‘63 Loyola and Mississippi State teams were introduced,” Wood said. “John Thompson was doing his color commentary on TV. After the introductions, I went over to the sideline and addressed John Thompson. I said, ‘National High School Tourney at Georgetown in 1960 — St. Catherine’s Angels.’
“Unfortunately, John had a blank look on his face and had no reaction. No doubt he thought. ‘What is this crazy guy referring to?’ He had been in a number of bigger, more meaningful games in his life, both as a player and a coach. But I thought, ‘Why not give it a shot?’
“It probably would have been more memorable for both of us had the Angels won that 1960 national high school tournament game in D.C.”
While Wood was never able to re-connect on a personal level with Thompson, he has nothing but the highest regard for what the man represented.
“I always admired John Thompson as a player, coach and commentator,” Wood said. “He was a class act with high standards and was well respected by his players and peers. No doubt, he was a well-rounded individual with a strong religious upbringing.
“The basketball world lost a gentleman who was a credit to his family, high school, college, the game of basketball and life.”
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
Last Game For A While
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
03122020-JT-WIAA_BBBALLSJMA_ST_CATS-GSP-
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!