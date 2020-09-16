Peter Jackel: Late John Thompson was a giant on and off court

What followed was maybe the most memorable game in the history of high school basketball in Racine County. And nobody got to know Thompson better that afternoon than Chuck Wood, the Angels’ 6-3 forward who was their leading scorer.

“At the start of the championship game, Thompson got the tip-off and Archbishop Carroll scored,” Wood recalled. “We came down, set up our offense — a double post with me and (6-foot-8) Tom Schilke inside. Coach McGuire called a time out.

“In the huddle, he told me to stand in the corner because John Thompson was guarding me. He said, ‘Our four are better than their four.’ We would move the ball around and I would get the ball periodically to keep Thompson’s attention.

“After a number of times of me touching the ball and not taking a shot, Thompson backed off me a bit. Seeing that he was backing off me, I thought, ‘Next time I get the ball, I’ll take a jump shot.’ I get the ball and Thompson is about six to eight feet off me.

“I take my shot. I was damn lucky I ducked. Thompson swatted my jump shot back at me and it landed in the third row. Had I not ducked, I probably would have been seeing stars and they would have been picking me off the floor.”