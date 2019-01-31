Gabbi Ortiz realized she was in a dramatically new world late last August when a employee working in a gym she was at tried to communicate with her, only to be frustrated by the language barrier between them.
"Rubia," the man continually said to the perplexed Ortiz.
And then the Spanish classes Ortiz took at The Prairie School kicked in and the term "Rubia" finally connected with her.
"Every day, he would call me rubia and, at first, I thought he didn't know my name and was calling me by the wrong name," Ortiz wrote in an email interview. "Then I thought about it more and remembered that rubia means blonde in Spanish."
That's been just one of the adjustments for Ortiz, who was one of the most honored players in Wisconsin high school girls basketball history during her time at Prairie from 2010-14. After four seasons as a starting guard for Oklahoma University, the 5-foot-9 Ortiz has moved on to the professional ranks 4,000 miles from Racine in Spain.
This rubia has experienced a wide gamut of emotions since reporting to her team.
She is playing for Ciudad de la Adelantados in Tenerife, Canary Islands of Spain in a league called Liga Femenina, which is the second division of women's league basketball in Spain. The competition is decent, the crowds not so much, but she's being served up a huge slice of life going on her 24th birthday in April.
"The plusses are that basketball is my sole job and I just get to play without schoolwork or other requirements," Ortiz wrote. "I get to live in a foreign country at no expense and travel to places I would more than likely never to get to see.
"Some minuses include the loneliness aspect due to the language barrier and being in a new foreign place outside the United States. The long gaps of down time in between workouts can be difficult, too, because there is a lot of down time with not much to do leading up to an 8 p.m. practice.
"The late-night practices are something I had to get used to because we do not finish practice until 10:15 p.m. So you are not eating dinner until close to 11 p.m., which I am not a huge fan of."
Ortiz continues to excel at a game she starting playing from an early age. Wearing the same No. 21 she had at Prairie and Oklahoma, Ortiz is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Adelantados has been a success with Ortiz, who is one of two allotted Americans on the team (Tanaya Atkinson of Temple is the other). Adelantados is 13-2 and second in Group B to Campus Promete.
"The competition varies in our league, but overall, we have a pretty strong competitive league that has many veteran players," Ortiz wrote. "I would say it's similar to college competition, but there are teams and players who are so much more experienced than college players. That is shown through their intelligent, finesse style of play."
There has also been a big adjustment for Ortiz when she looks at crowd for a couple of reasons. The first is that after typically playing before crowds in the 7,000 range at Norman, Okla., Ortiz sees a fraction of that these days.
"The fan base here is something completely different from college," she wrote. "We do not get many fans at all — mainly family and friends of local players and young teams from the area who come and support."
That other reason is that for the first time in her basketball career, Ortiz no longer sees her father, Shawn, in the stands.
Shawn, a longtime flight attendant for American Airlines, never missed one of his daughter's games at any level prior to this season. But with Gabbi now playing so far away, Shawn can obviously no longer be a regular.
"It was definitely something I was not used to, but I was prepared for the time to come, so it made it a little easier," wrote Ortiz, whose mother, Lorie, died of a heart attack in November 1995, when Gabbi was seven months old. "I can't lie and say it's easy, though, because I miss having him there a great deal.
"Knowing this year would be the first time he wouldn't be able to see me at all my games, he made it a priority to at least to catch my first-ever professional game. Having him there meant the world to me. He plans to come one more time at the end of February to watch one more of my games, so I am counting down the days until he visits."
The final day of the league's playoffs is April 28 and Ortiz plans to return home in early May. In the meantime, she will continue living in a three-bedroom apartment with two of her teammates, each of whom speak English (Atkinson of New Haven, Conn., and Chantel Charles of Hackney, England).
And she will continue to make lengthy flights from Tenerife to locations that include Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Granada and the other surrounding Canary Islands.
"We always leave on a Friday, spend the night, play Saturday evening and then fly back on Sunday," Ortiz wrote. "So travel covers the whole weekend and then the rest of Sunday is a day of rest."
Ortiz's long-term goal may include coaching. As for the short term, it will be continuing her playing career.
"I will finish my season here and discuss with my agent where my next step will take me," she wrote. "I will more than likely be going to a new country and team, but it is too early to know anything about my next step in my playing career."
