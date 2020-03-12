No fans, only families and some personnel will be allowed at WIAA basketball tournament games

St. Catherine's Principal Mike Arendt informed students Thursday morning that they will be refunded for tickets purchased for undefeated St. Catherine's game that night.

"We found out in an email this morning from the WIAA that this was coming forth and then Dan (Miller, St. Catherine's athletic director) received communication from Waukesha South about what ticket allotments we would be allowed," Arendt said. "We're going to make the best of this situation and try and continue to create the best environment for the student-athletes. We're just happy that that they're still allowing the games to be played."

Each team in each game will have 88 tickets to distribute. Prairie coach and Athletic Director Jason Atanasoff described to The Journal Times how the tickets will be distributed:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each of the 14 players on each team will get four tickets.

The six coaches will get two tickets each.

The remaining tickets will go to administrators and students.

The WIAA said that a limit of 22 team personnel will be allowed to attend.

Tickets will not be sold to the public. All prepurchased tickets "will be refunded in full," the WIAA has promised, excluding those for family who still attend.