No fans, only families and some personnel will be allowed at WIAA basketball tournament games

"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement. "As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of" the virus.
Three Racine County boys basketball teams are scheduled to play in sectional semifinals Thursday night.
DIVISION 1: Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, at Milwaukee South
DIVISION 3: St. Catherine's vs. Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military, at Waukesha South
DIVISION 4: The Prairie School vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, at West Allis Hale
St. Catherine's Principal Mike Arendt informed students Thursday morning that they will be refunded for tickets purchased for undefeated St. Catherine's game that night.
"We found out in an email this morning from the WIAA that this was coming forth and then Dan (Miller, St. Catherine's athletic director) received communication from Waukesha South about what ticket allotments we would be allowed," Arendt said. "We're going to make the best of this situation and try and continue to create the best environment for the student-athletes. We're just happy that that they're still allowing the games to be played."
Each team in each game will have 88 tickets to distribute. Prairie coach and Athletic Director Jason Atanasoff described to The Journal Times how the tickets will be distributed:
Each of the 14 players on each team will get four tickets.
The six coaches will get two tickets each.
The remaining tickets will go to administrators and students.
The WIAA said that a limit of 22 team personnel will be allowed to attend.
Tickets will not be sold to the public. All prepurchased tickets "will be refunded in full," the WIAA has promised, excluding those for family who still attend.
According to the WIAA's release: "Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted."
But, "Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited."
The live broadcasts of the state tournament will still be broadcast, but press access is limited. The Journal Times has been granted access to St. Catherine's game against Delafield St. John's NW Military, in Waukesha.
"We know how disappointing this is for fans, students, alums, friends, and followers of the game," Siena Catholic Schools, which includes St. Catherine's, said in a press release.
Several NCAA tournaments have been canceled, including the Big Ten's tournament that the Wisconsin Badgers play in. And the Big East Conference Tournament, in which the Marquette Golden Eagles participate, will be played with limited fans.
St. Catherine's Elijah Lambert (2) drives to the basket in front of Prairie's Ashe Oglesby (32) during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
Prairie's Ashe Oglesby (32) grabs a rebound against St. Catherine's Elijah Sabala during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
St. Catherine's Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots a 3-point shot over Prairie's Asanjai Hunter during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
St. Catherine's Tyrese Hunter (11) drives to the basket against Prairie's Antuan Nesbitt during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
Prairie's KJ Williams, right, drives to the basket against St. Catherine's Elijah Sabala Feb. 11 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center. Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff regards the junior as a spark plug for the Hawks.
Prairie's Ashe Oglesby (32) drives to the basket against St. Catherine's Elijah Sabala (0) during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
Prairie's Antuan Nesbitt (22) drives to the basket between St. Catherine's Jameer Barker (4) and Tyrese Hunter (11) Feb. 11 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center. Nesbitt has statistically been the Hawks' most productive player, averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
St. Catherine's Tyrese Hunter (11) drives to the basket against Prairie's Antuan Nesbitt (22) during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
Prairie's Antuan Nesbitt (22) blocks the shot of St. Catherine's Tyrese Hunter (11) as Hunter drives to the basket during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 70-57.
Prairie's Sophia Lawler (50) brings the ball up the court against St. Catherine's Heavenly Griffin (15) during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
Prairie's Andrea Palmen, front, drives to the basket against St. Catherine's Annemarie Letsch during the first half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
St. Catherine's Kennedee Clark (11) drives to the basket against Prairie's Sophia Lawler (50) during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
St. Catherine's Heavenly Griffin (15) grabs a rebound between Prairie players Sophia Lawler, left, and Sonya Babu (40) during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
Prairie's Andrea Palmen, left, battles for a rebound with St. Catherine's Kennedee Clark during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
Prairie's Andrea Palmen, left, battles for the ball with St. Catherine's Kennedee Clark (11) during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
St. Catherine's Sophie Wentorf (12) drives to the basket between Prairie players Reya Babu (24) and Sophia Lawler (50) during the second half of a Metro Classic Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at The Prairie School in Wind Point. The Angels beat the Hawks 53-39.
