No fans, only families and some personnel will be allowed at WIAA basketball tournament games
breaking

No fans, only families and some personnel will be allowed at WIAA basketball tournament games

APTOPIX Japan Virus Outbreak Baseball

Spectator stands are empty during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Japan's professional baseball league said Thursday it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus.

 Eugene Hoshiko, Associated Press

Attendance at high school basketball games across the state will be severely limited due to fears of further spreading COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, which has indefinitely suspended the professional NBA season.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced new guidelines Thursday morning, saying public events can have no more than 250 attendees, citing guidance from the World Health Organization.

"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement. "As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of" the virus.

Three Racine County boys basketball teams are scheduled to play in sectional semifinals Thursday night.

  • DIVISION 1: Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, at Milwaukee South
  • DIVISION 3: St. Catherine's vs. Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military, at Waukesha South
  • DIVISION 4: The Prairie School vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, at West Allis Hale

St. Catherine's Principal Mike Arendt informed students Thursday morning that they will be refunded for tickets purchased for undefeated St. Catherine's game that night.

"We found out in an email this morning from the WIAA that this was coming forth and then Dan (Miller, St. Catherine's athletic director) received communication from Waukesha South about what ticket allotments we would be allowed," Arendt said. "We're going to make the best of this situation and try and continue to create the best environment for the student-athletes. We're just happy that that they're still allowing the games to be played."

Each team in each game will have 88 tickets to distribute. Prairie coach and Athletic Director Jason Atanasoff described to The Journal Times how the tickets will be distributed:

  • Each of the 14 players on each team will get four tickets.
  • The six coaches will get two tickets each.
  • The remaining tickets will go to administrators and students.
  • The WIAA said that a limit of 22 team personnel will be allowed to attend.

Tickets will not be sold to the public. All prepurchased tickets "will be refunded in full," the WIAA has promised, excluding those for family who still attend.

According to the WIAA's release: "Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted."

But, "Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited."

The live broadcasts of the state tournament will still be broadcast, but press access is limited. The Journal Times has been granted access to St. Catherine's game against Delafield St. John's NW Military, in Waukesha.

"We know how disappointing this is for fans, students, alums, friends, and followers of the game," Siena Catholic Schools, which includes St. Catherine's, said in a press release.

For the livestream of St. Catherine's game Thursday night, go to: goblackshirts.com/2020/02/04/

Several NCAA tournaments have been canceled, including the Big Ten's tournament that the Wisconsin Badgers play in. And the Big East Conference Tournament, in which the Marquette Golden Eagles participate, will be played with limited fans.

