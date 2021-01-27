No. 14 Wisconsin weathers Maryland comeback in 61-55 win

After shooting 25% to fall into a huge hole at the break, the Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to get within 3 with 11:45 to go. Minutes later, however, Potter took over.

Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points and Donta Scott added 13 for Maryland, which was seeking its fourth victory over a ranked team — the second in a row after winning at Minnesota on Saturday.

"We've got to start the game the way we started the second half," Scott said. "It's frustrating."

Potter went 8 for 12 from the field, 4 for 6 beyond the arc and sank all three of his foul shots. Limited to four points in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 28, the 6-foot-10 center fell one point short of matching his career high in the rematch.

Asked to explain his improved output, Potter said, "It's all mindset. I knew going into this game I had to be way more aggressive than the last game. It's one of those things when you learn from your mistakes."

Wisconsin finished with a 38-31 rebounding advantage and limited the Terrapins to 36 percent shooting. The Badgers came in allowing only 62.2 points per game in conference play and lowered that figure with aggressive defense that was adept at keeping Maryland out of the paint.