No. 1 seed Baylor beats Wisconsin 76-63 to reach Sweet 16

These Bears had no trouble on little rest.

Baylor was at its chest-to-chest best on defense, limiting Wisconsin’s open looks and jumping into passing lanes to create turnovers. Those led to easy transition baskets, like the alley-oop from MaCio Teague to Mark Vital that had the basket still wobbling as the Badgers set up on offense at the other end.

In the half court, Baylor repeatedly got into the lane, setting up a series of lobs and short-range floaters. When Wisconsin packed it in, the Bears went to the 3, the last by Adam Flagler at the buzzer to put Baylor up 42-29.

“They did a great job of pressuring us and getting us out of our comfort zone at times,” Trice said. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to be able to make some plays happen and knock down some shots.”

Big picture

Wisconsin showed plenty of fight after being dominated in the first half. The Sweet 16 bid fell short when the shots wouldn’t fall down the stretch.

Baylor showed glimpses of the dominating D from its fast start to the season. The Bears let up a little in the second half, but it was plenty good enough to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

Taking care of the ball