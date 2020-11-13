NBA: Miami Heat set to hire Caron Butler as assistant coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Then this opportunity presented itself,” Butler told the Sun Sentinel, “and a couple of months ago, Spo reached out after the end of the season and I congratulated him at the end of the season and he told me, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you.’ And this time I had no contractual commitments.

“I was like, ‘Damn, let’s do it.’ He was shocked. And I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ “

While the coaching will begin with the Dec. 1 start of training camp, Butler told the Sun Sentinel he already has been on the clock.

“From Day One, I’m going to be invested,” he told the Florida newspaper. “I’m invested right now, watching film, going over the draft choices. And December 1st, I’m all in.”

Butler, who played basketball at Park High School and the University of Connecticut, was the No. 10 pick by the Heat in the 2002 draft and spent two seasons with the team. He was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 as part of the deal that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami.

Butler played for nine teams in 14 NBA seasons, was a two-time All-Star and was part of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks team that topped Miami for the NBA title.