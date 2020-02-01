Marquette basketball: Howard scores 31 points, beat DePaul 76-72
Marquette basketball: Howard scores 31 points, beat DePaul 76-72

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday in game the Blue Demons led most of the way.

His jumper — which followed a pair foul shots — occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) the lead for good. He scored eight of Marquette's last 10. Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.

Markus Howard, Marquette

Howard

He left Wednesday night's double-overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 remaining in regulation when a hit to the face resulted in a bloody nose.

It didn't effect his play early as he made five of his first nine 3-pointer to score 15 of Marquette's first 21 points. He cooled off to finish 8-of-21 shooting but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

Koby McEwen, Marquette

McEwen

After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points, which as a team missed 11 of 23 free throws.

