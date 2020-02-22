Marquette basketball: Howard scores 38, but lose to Providence 84-72

AJ Reeves added 11 points for Providence, which held a double-digit lead for all but 39 seconds of the game's last 26:29. Howard scored 19 of his points after the Golden Eagles trailed 71-50 with 5:13 to play.

"I'm really happy I'll never see him in this building again," said Cooley, who noted that Howard scored 52 at Providence two seasons ago. "I'm just glad we're done with him until hopefully the Big East finals."

Howard shot 10 for 25 from the field and had just one assist for Marquette, which had four assists and 18 turnovers in all.

Providence led by as many as 17 in the first half thanks to its 3-point shooting (8 for 15) and 17 points from Pipkins. Marquette cut the lead to nine, 52-43, midway through the second before the Friars scored six straight points and the Golden Eagles never got within single digits again.

It was 62-50 when Providence scored nine in a row, the last five on a basket and a three-point play by Duke.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I thought that was game," Cooley said. "There just wasn't enough time on the clock, even with Superman on the other team."

Pipkins, a graduate transfer from UMass, had one point and zero assists at Marquette on Jan. 7, when the Friars won 81-80 in overtime.