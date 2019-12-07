Marquette basketball: Howard, Cain help hold off Kansas State 73-65

Kansas State made just 18 of 30 from the free throw line while Marquette hit 11 of 16.

Marquette led 52-49 with nine minutes to go but went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 10.

Howard, the nation's leading scorer at 26.0 points per game, fought foul trouble most of the game.

The Golden Eagles hit 12 3's and shot 42% from the field but committed 18 turnovers, which allowed Kansas State to hang around.

Kansas State made 5-of-12 free throws and shot 26% from the field before halftime.

The Golden Eagles ended the first half on a 9-1 run and led 39-26 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles hit a big shot every time they needed one. Markus Howard gets most of the attention, but there are many good shooters on this Marquette team.

Kansas State: The Wildcats were tested at home for the first time this season. They need to be much better at the free throw line if they want to win close games.

UP NEXT

Marquette has 10 days off before hosting Grambling State on Dec. 17.

Kansas State hosts Alabama State on Wednesday night.

