Local colleges: UW-Parkside women lose battle for top spot in GLIAC North

A battle between the top two women’s basketball teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division turned out to be no contest Thursday.
UW-Parkside couldn’t keep up with Ferris State’s hot shooting and lost to the Bulldogs 78-53 in GLIAC action at Big Rapids, Mich.
Ferris State (13-5, 7-3 GLIAC) started breaking the game open late in the first quarter. Carolina Rahkonen cut the Rangers’ (10-8, 7-3) deficit to five midway through the second quarter, but the Bulldogs took control late in the first half for a 42-29 halftime lead.
A 24-11 run in the third quarter by Ferris State put the game out of reach.
Taylor Stephen had 14 points and five assists, and Alisha Murphy had 10 points to lead Parkside, which went just 19 of 55 (34.5 percent) from the field.
The Bulldogs, who shot 52.9 percent from the field (7 of 16 from 3-point range), were led by Riley Blair with 29 points on 10 of 15 shooting.
Men
FERRIS ST. 93, UW-PARKSIDE 78: The Rangers fell behind 17-3 to start the game and never really recovered, losing a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Thursday night at Big Rapids, Mich.
Parkside (10-8, 6-4 GLIAC) trailed 54-27 at halftime against Ferris State (19-3, 8-2 GLIAC), ranked 13th in the latest NCAA Division II poll.
"They bring pressure that we can't simulate in practice," Rangers head coach Luke Reigel said. "We got off to a rough start and didn't have any answers early."
The Rangers played better in the second half, Reigel said, hitting 62 percent of their shots and scoring 51 points. But it was too little too late. "We were just too far behind," Reigel said.
Five Rangers scored in double figures, led by Brandon Hau's 14. Solomon Oraegbu added 12, Vinson Sigmon and Joey St. Pierre each had 11, and Brandon Trimble scored 10.
Walt Kelser led the Bulldogs with 29 points (10 of 12 from the field).