The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team did just about everything right on the road Thursday night.
The Rangers shot 53 percent from the field, made 43 percent of their 3-pointers, and made 10 of 13 free throws against Wayne State at Detroit.
But Parkside also had 14 turnovers and that doomed the Rangers in a 71-70 loss to the Warriors in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference loss.
The lead changed 15 times and the game was tied nine times. Parkside (12-10, 10-6 GLIAC) led 36-34 at half and extended that to 49-42 midway through the second half.
Wayne State (6-15, 5-11 GLIAC) fought back to tie the game. With three seconds left, Latin Davis was fouled on a drive and made one of two free throws. The Rangers’ ensuing full-court heave fell short.
Chavares Flanigan scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists. Joey St. Pierre finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Women
PARKSIDE 68, WAYNE ST. 62: An 11-0 fourth-quarter run helped the Rangers win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Detroit, Mich.
Parkside (10-12, 8-8 GLIAC) led 36-31 at halftime. The Warriors (12-12, 7-9 GLIAC) took a 54-53 lead in the fourth, but the Rangers’ 11-0 spurt put the game out of reach.
Shelby Cheston scored a game-high 22 points and Alyssa Nelson added 11. Hannah Plockelman grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
