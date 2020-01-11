Local colleges: Trimble, St. Pierre lead UW-Parkside men to 78-60 home win

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team impressed their coach on Saturday.
The Rangers played their best game of the season, according to head coach Luke Reigel, and routed Northern Michigan 78-60 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (8-7, 4-3 GLIAC) led 44-29 at halftime, shot 54.5 percent from the field, had 19 assists, and turned the ball over only four times.
"This was by far our best offensive game of the season," Reigel said. "We didn't turn the ball over, had 19 assists on 30 baskets, and everyone up and down the lineup contributed."
Brandon Trimble was hot in the first half and finished with 25 points, making 9 of 13 shots, including 6 of 7 three-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists.
Joey St. Pierre took over in the second half, Reigel said. He made 7 of 8 shots, scored 14 points and had five assists. "Joey played a strong game, a man's game," Reigel said. "He attacked the basket and finished well."
You have free articles remaining.
Brandon Hau added 11 points for Parkside.
Sam Taylor led Northern Michiagn (7-8, 4-3 GLIAC) with 17 points.
Women
UW-PARKSIDE 58, NORTHERN MICHIGAN 55: Alyssa Nelson made the game-winning shot at the buzzer as the Rangers won their seventh straight in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone gymnasium on Saturday.
Parkside (9-6, 6-1 GLIAC) fell behind 15-0 to start the game, but Nelson scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half. She made 8 of 11 shots, including all five of her 3-pointers.
The Rangers trailed 33-21 at halftime, but outscored Northern Nichigan (7-8, 4-3 GLIAC) 25-9 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Senior Carolina Rahkonen added 11 points. Nelson and sophomore Maddy Harrison each grabbed six rebounds.