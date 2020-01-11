Local colleges: Trimble, St. Pierre lead UW-Parkside men to 78-60 home win

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team impressed their coach on Saturday.

The Rangers played their best game of the season, according to head coach Luke Reigel, and routed Northern Michigan 78-60 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.

Parkside (8-7, 4-3 GLIAC) led 44-29 at halftime, shot 54.5 percent from the field, had 19 assists, and turned the ball over only four times.

"This was by far our best offensive game of the season," Reigel said. "We didn't turn the ball over, had 19 assists on 30 baskets, and everyone up and down the lineup contributed."

Brandon Trimble was hot in the first half and finished with 25 points, making 9 of 13 shots, including 6 of 7 three-pointers. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists.

Joey St. Pierre took over in the second half, Reigel said. He made 7 of 8 shots, scored 14 points and had five assists. "Joey played a strong game, a man's game," Reigel said. "He attacked the basket and finished well."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Hau added 11 points for Parkside.

Sam Taylor led Northern Michiagn (7-8, 4-3 GLIAC) with 17 points.

Women