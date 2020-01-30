Local colleges: Rahkonen reaches 1,000 career points in UW-Parkside's victory over Davenport

Carolina Rahkonen hit a personal and UW-Parkside women's basketball milestone Thursday night.
The senior forward became the 16th player to score 1,000 career points for the Rangers, and her impressive performance was instrumental in Parkside’s 84-79 victory over Davenport (Mich.) in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Somers.
Rahkonen nearly had her best game as a Ranger, scoring 24 points, one off her career high, and grabbing a career high-tying 11 rebounds.
She had seven of her points in the first quarter as the Rangers (12-8, 9-3 GLIAC) eked out a 25-23 lead, but the Panthers (6-14, 1-11) flipped the script and led 45-43 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the teams went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than five points. In the fourth, Parkside trailed for the first seven minutes before Aina Cabrero Sinol made a layup and Taylor Stephen made a 3-point basket that put the Rangers ahead to stay.
Stephen finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and three others scored in double figures — Alyssa Nelson had 12, Alisha Murphy had 11 and Claire Jakalitis came off the bench to also score 11.
Davenport had four players in double figures, led by Madison Jones with 19 points.
Men
DAVENPORT 70, UW-PARKSIDE 49: The Rangers couldn’t buy a basket and were outmuscled by the Panthers in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Thursday at Somers.
Parkside (10-10, 6-6 GLIAC), which beat Davenport 88-79 on Dec. 7 at Grand Rapids, Mich., came out with a physical approach, Rangers coach Luke Reigel said, and led from the opening tip. The Panthers went up 9-0 early and doubled up the Rangers 38-19 at halftime.
“They got after us early,” Reigel said. “We couldn’t match their physicality or their intensity. They got off to a great start and we didn’t answer anytime.
“They decided to be real physical and we didn’t respond.”
Freshman Solomon Oraegbu was the only Rangers player to score in double figures with 13 points (5 for 6 from the field), and no other starter scored more than four.
Overall, Parkside struggled to shoot, going just 19 of 52 from the field (36.5 percent) and 3 of 19 (15 percent) from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Rangers were outrebounded 44-29.
Davenport (15-7, 7-5) had balanced scoring, with five players in double figures. Janeau Joubert had 15 points and Robbie Bramhill had 14 points and 11 rebounds.