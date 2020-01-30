Local colleges: Rahkonen reaches 1,000 career points in UW-Parkside's victory over Davenport

Carolina Rahkonen hit a personal and UW-Parkside women's basketball milestone Thursday night.

The senior forward became the 16th player to score 1,000 career points for the Rangers, and her impressive performance was instrumental in Parkside’s 84-79 victory over Davenport (Mich.) in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Somers.

Rahkonen nearly had her best game as a Ranger, scoring 24 points, one off her career high, and grabbing a career high-tying 11 rebounds.

She had seven of her points in the first quarter as the Rangers (12-8, 9-3 GLIAC) eked out a 25-23 lead, but the Panthers (6-14, 1-11) flipped the script and led 45-43 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the teams went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than five points. In the fourth, Parkside trailed for the first seven minutes before Aina Cabrero Sinol made a layup and Taylor Stephen made a 3-point basket that put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Stephen finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and three others scored in double figures — Alyssa Nelson had 12, Alisha Murphy had 11 and Claire Jakalitis came off the bench to also score 11.