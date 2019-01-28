She sees the morning sun rising on the Lake Michigan horizon just beyond the Carthage College campus.
She routinely is able to make eye contact with her parents, Curt and Lisa, during games at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
And Sammie Woodward feels right at home as a junior guard for the Carthage women's basketball team.
She never would have realized it in June of 2016, when she graduated from The Prairie School. But her true home was just a dozen miles south from Prairie on Highway 32.
There were just plenty of twists in the road before Woodward made it there.
"This is where God wanted me to be the whole time," she said.
The 5-foot-7 Woodward has been starting since midway through last season and she has developed into a sharpshooter for a team that prioritizes the 3-point shot. She is shooting .438 (42 for 96) from 3-point range and is averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the 14-6 Lady Reds.
"From a coaching standpoint, when you put a kid on the floor, you want to have a pretty good idea not how many shots they're going to make, but that they're going to be doing the right stuff and they're going to be in the right spots," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said. "And she's been that from day one.
"She's been playing real well this year and most of last year."
Woodward could have been playing at New Mexico, which gave her a full athletic scholarship during her senior season at Prairie. But after the coach who recruited her was replaced, Woodward became disenchanted and left the program in July 2016, several weeks after she first reported.
Then it was on to another Division I program, Western Illinois in Macomb, Ill., in August 2016. Because Woodward had originally signed with New Mexico, she would have to sit out her freshman season as a redshirt.
It turns out there was another issue. Macomb is 285 miles from Racine and Woodward was realizing more and more how much her large family means to her.
"It honestly was not the place for me," she said. "I was redshirting because I had transferred from New Mexico and it was killing me. I hated to sit out. I hated to watch my teammates play every game that I wanted to play.
"So I prayed about it a lot, I talked to my family about it a lot and I just decided, 'I'm going to to Carthage.' I reached out to coach Bernero and he said he would love to have me."
Woodward started at Carthage in December 2016, but things went backward before they went forward.
She was at her third college in six months. And after having a full ride at first New Mexico and then Western Illinois, Woodward was forfeiting that because Division III programs cannot provide athletic scholarships (although more than half of her expenses are paid through academic scholarships).
It got even worse. Woodward all but wasted her freshman year of eligibility by deciding to play immediately and appeared in just 14 mostly non-productive games. Woodward was eligible to play from the start because she had transferred to a Division III program, but it quickly became apparent that she was missing something.
"The reason, I think, that she wanted to be a part of our program is she had an opportunity to play right away here," Bernero said. "And I think so much stuff happened over that six months that she just wasn't herself.
"I kept trying to feed her minutes and she just didn't look like herself. As soon as the season ended, we sat down and just talked about, 'Let's close the door here. That whole year is over with. You've got three years left. I know you're a good player, you know you're a good player.' "
Woodward concedes now that she was so frustrated that she seriously considered quitting basketball altogether at that point and just concentrating on her academics. Through all that frustration, she had a daily sounding board in Gabbi Ortiz, her former All-State teammate at Prairie who was playing for Oklahoma at the time.
"We've both had our highs and lows when it comes to basketball," Woodward said. "She definitely helps me. We talk every single day. She helped me with the transfer process, too.
"I asked, 'What would people think of me if I go D-III? Like, 'You were just getting a full ride. Why would you choose to transfer?' She told me, 'Your happiness is what matters.' "
And starting Jan. 10, 2018, that elusive happiness finally came her way. Coming off the bench against Carroll at Waukesha, Woodward connected on seven of eight 3-point attempts and scored a game-high 21 points in the Lady Reds' 66-53 victory.
That game was the last to date that Woodward did not start.
"At that point, that's when the light kind of went on," Bernero said. "That's the game when we thought, 'She's back.' "
That daily contact with Ortiz has been so much more upbeat lately.
"I have loved being able to follow her season through her games being streamed while I am overseas," texted Ortiz, who is in her first year playing for the CDB Clarinoes in Tenerife, Canary Islands of Spain. "I am so proud of the great season she is having at Carthage, "She is the hardest worker I know and deserves every bit of success she receives on and off the court."
What a fit it has been. Woodward has a 4.0 grade-point average and is pursuing a degree in exercise physiology. She is often able to play a 5 p.m. game at Carthage and then drive to Racine Lutheran High School to see her brother, Jackson, play as a sophomore guard for the Crusaders.
And when she looks into the stands at Carthage, her family is routinely behind the Lady Reds' bench to watch. There were 10 family members at a recent game.
So what if Woodward will have to pay some student loans after she graduates? It doesn't get better than this.
"A lot of people looked at me my freshman year and said, 'Wow, you can't stick it out,' " Woodward said. "But I believe in what God's telling me in my heart. I know that where I am now is exactly where I'm supposed to be."
